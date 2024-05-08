Great Wall Motor: GWM Demonstrates Global Development, Enhancing the Confidence of Global Partners

BEIJING, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 20th to April 27th, representatives of GWM's global partners gathered in China to learn more about GWM's R&D and production achievements, and to test-drive GWM's new models on the spot. Partners explored GWM's achievements on globalization development, which enhanced their confidence in cooperation and future development.

GWM always adheres to the strategy of long-termism, maintains high quality in the process of global development, and has reached an impressive achievement in 2023 with the sales of more than 314,000 units overseas, and an year-on-year growth of more than 80%. This achievement cannot be separated from the bonding role of global partners in overseas markets.

GWM has been always insisting on attracting global consumers with its high-quality products and demonstrating the brand's strength in product development and technology. During the international partner tour in China, GWM displayed and invited global partners to test drive dozens of new products, focusing on new energy products and off-road products. The intelligent driver assistance functions and new energy power systems, as well as the off-road and multi-obstacle terrain driving performance of the products in the actual driving environment left an impression on global partners.

Partners from the Middle East, Latin America, Australia, ASEAN and many other regions around the world recognized GWM's new product development and manufacturing, and praised GWM's products for their driving experience, vehicle interior design, off-road driving performance, etc. They also expressed their confidence about GWM's adaptability to different driving environments in the global market and its excellent performance catering to a wide range of driving needs.

Since 1997, GWM has started to export its products, and has been deepening the process of globalization and demonstrating the strength of GWM brand and products. Currently, GWM has been sold in more than 170 countries and has gained the support and trust of 14 million customers worldwide. This is an important foundation for GWM to better understand, serve and take root in the global market.

In the wave of globalization, GWM has always been insisting on promoting the ecological globalization and realizing the whole chain of research, production, supply, marketing and service. Along with the continuous extension of the whole vehicle life cycle overseas, GWM will strongly enrich the level of overseas services, bring more development opportunities for overseas investors and dealers, and realize the common progress of the brand and partners.

Dialoguing with partners from the brand's perspective, GWM actively demonstrates the innovative initiatives and development strategies behind globalization, showcasing its competitiveness and innovative practices in the international market. The tour to China has strongly boosted the confidence of global partners, and will strongly promote the brand's in-depth development in the global market.

