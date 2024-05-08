Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce it will host a business update call on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

David Bibby, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Navraj Dosanjh, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the Company's strategy and growth initiatives as well as upcoming milestones.

The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

Business Update Call

Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024 Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-in: +1 (877) 407-0784 / +1 (201) 689-8560 Conference ID: 13746530 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1670276&tp_key=751662529c

A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through Thursday, August 22, 2024, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay PIN: 13746530. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson | Executive Vice President | MZ Group

invest@hypercharge.com | (949) 491-8235

Media Contact:

Kyle Kingsnorth | Head of Marketing | Hypercharge

kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com

