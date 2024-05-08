Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, today publishes a news report on sports centric investment banking and the growing Multi Club Ownership ("MCO") movement and companies playing a key role, featuring Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA), a company democratizing MCO.

To read the full article on 247marketnews.com, please click here.





Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/208218_breralogo.jpg

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) is democratizing sports ownership with its high transparency model and they're on an acquisition spree; buying professional football (soccer) teams in Macedonia, Mongolia and Mozambique and a women's professional volleyball team. Brera also has a $100 million shelf offering to acquire a second-tier team or two.

Pierre Galoppi, Brera's CEO, stated, "In addition to acquiring clubs that have significant upside potential, our goal is to partner with clubs that share our fundamental belief in player culture and development. By aligning Brera with high profile clubs and partners who share our vision, we believe it will unlock several layers of player progression and deliver new revenue streams by building champions, as opposed to buying them."

Brera added Maria Xing, its new Head of Investments and Corporate Development, to an all-star Advisory Board that includes Alan Rothenberg, sports business leaders Paul Tosetti and Marshall Geller, football icon, Giuseppe Rossi, and luxury lifestyle executive, Massimo Ferragamo.





Italian media covers Brera's acquisition talks

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/208218_italianmediaimage.jpg

To continue reading full article on 247marketnews.com, please click here.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 MarketNews is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, we are dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. We take great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help our clients reach their target audience.

Please go to www.247marketnews.com for further information.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to 24/7 Market News disclosure or https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ for disclaimer information.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208218

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News