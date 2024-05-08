AGFA HealthCare Demonstrates How Enterprise Imaging Enables 'Imaging Without Barriers' at UKIO 2024

AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging advancements and innovations enhance the delivery of patient care and promote clinician wellbeing by increasing the efficiency of radiologists' workflow

MORTSEL, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging Platform offers near-real-time access to images, powerful diagnostic and Artificial Intelligence tools, smart workflows that enable seamless sharing between sites, enhanced collaboration and more. Radiologists can increase their productivity and wellbeing while focusing on what's most important - diagnosing and treating patients, and a "life in flow."

At UKIO 2024, AGFA HealthCare will demonstrate how its commitment to delivering "any image anywhere, any time" increases the day-to-day performance and job satisfaction of radiologists, radiographers and clinical teams. By harnessing the power of today's technology, AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging creates a unified Imaging Health Record (IHR) that supports healthcare institutions to achieve their organisational goals, enabling clinical collaboration to support the patient pathway and empowering radiologists to meet their daily challenges.

"In today's world, enabling patient and clinician wellbeing depends on finding the 'sweet spot' where patient care and technology intersect. By empowering radiologists and radiographers with tools and workflows that cut through the noise, we help them stay focused on patient care and making confident diagnoses, while supporting their own work/life balance. Our vision is to provide innovative technology that feels like an extension of their thought processes, bringing them to that moment at work when distractions fade away, they are at one with the technology, and everything just works," says Roberto Anello, Regional President for Northern Europe at AGFA HealthCare.

Enhanced productivity and wellbeing

At UKIO 2024, visitors can discover how the right solutions can help redefine the radiologist's flow by increasing the efficiency of their workflow, enhancing their productivity, and boosting the value of their work:

The power of Streaming : The explosion in medical imaging data requires solutions that make critical information readily available, regardless of location and time. Web-based streaming technology makes images available in seconds, wherever they are needed. Radiologists break free from geographical constraints, and all members of the care team are empowered to collaborate seamlessly.

The explosion in medical imaging data requires solutions that make critical information readily available, regardless of location and time. Web-based streaming technology makes images available in seconds, wherever they are needed. Radiologists break free from geographical constraints, and all members of the care team are empowered to collaborate seamlessly. Leveraging the benefits of Cloud : Enterprise Imaging Cloud seamlessly closes the image management infrastructure gap, delivering a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that is secure, scalable, and accessible; easy to maintain and use; at a predictable cost.

: Enterprise Imaging Cloud seamlessly closes the image management infrastructure gap, delivering a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that is secure, scalable, and accessible; easy to maintain and use; at a predictable cost. Teach & Research and Peer Learning : Carefully crafted modules let you turn the radiology department into a continuous learning environment that plays its role in facilitating scientific research, clinical trials, collaboration with AI vendors and more.

: Carefully crafted modules let you turn the radiology department into a that plays its role in facilitating scientific research, clinical trials, collaboration with AI vendors and more. RUBEE® AI packages : AGFA HealthCare's expanded portfolio of curated AI packages demonstrates the power of embedding AI into Enterprise Imaging workflows. Discover how our customers are leveraging these innovations in their daily practice and becoming more productive.

AGFA HealthCare's expanded portfolio of curated AI packages demonstrates the power of embedding AI into Enterprise Imaging workflows. Discover how our customers are leveraging these innovations in their daily practice and becoming more productive. Connecting partners in healthcare : Enterprise Imaging Cloud facilitates the creation of an Imaging Health Network (IHN) , which makes images available to all members of the care team, at all times, no matter where they are located, including on compatible mobile devices.

: Enterprise Imaging Cloud facilitates the creation of an which makes images available to all members of the care team, at all times, no matter where they are located, including on compatible mobile devices. Don't forget to engage with our Subject Matter Experts during the event. We are offering a series of insight sessions at our booth, all led by our regional Enterprise Imaging pioneers.

"Novel Methods for Image Access and Workflow Sharing across UK Imaging Networks" will be presented by Paige Miller, Pre-Sales Consultant.

will be presented by Paige Miller, Pre-Sales Consultant. "A novel Peer Learning tool to support and supervise clinical reporters; REALM and Candour as part of good radiology service governance" will be delivered by Dr. Nick Spencer, Chief Clinical Information Officer.

will be delivered by Dr. Nick Spencer, Chief Clinical Information Officer. "New Technology for Image Distribution and Reporting" will be hosted by Lee Storey, Support & Managed Services Manager.

Session timings will be announced in the coming weeks - bookmark our News section to be kept up to date on more information.

Reach out to us at UKIO 2024 to see how to bring flow to your health organization - June 10-12, 2024, ACC Liverpool, booth B23

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channelling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

