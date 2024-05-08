Global Atlantic Sponsorship of Fintech Sandbox to Help Foster Growth, Collaboration and Innovation for Small Businesses

As a new sponsor, the company will help the nonprofit provide support to early-stage fintech startups and their surrounding communities

Today, Fintech Sandbox , a nonprofit that provides early-stage fintech startups around the world with free access to critical datasets and infrastructure through its Data Access Residency, announced the addition of Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic) to its group of sponsors and receipt of a generous grant of $150,000. Global Atlantic joins a prestigious group of organizations contributing to Fintech Sandbox's mission of providing a collaborative community and support system for entrepreneurs.

"We are thrilled that Global Atlantic has committed to sponsoring Fintech Sandbox and our efforts to further innovate in fintech and financial services by supporting entrepreneurs and startups," said Sarah Biller, co-founder of Fintech Sandbox. "Global Atlantic shares in our goal and vision to provide our members with access to critical datasets, infrastructure and platform services as well as community, which will help fuel further fintech innovation to solve today's challenges and beyond."

Global Atlantic is a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions. In 2022, the organization started its Global Atlantic Foundation, which showcases its commitment to serving the community, a core part of the company's culture and identity. The grant to Fintech Sandbox will aid startups and entrepreneurs in accessing traditionally expensive datasets and infrastructure to help them build great products and companies.

"Our support for small businesses and the communities they serve is at the heart of the Global Atlantic Foundation," said Padma Elmgart, Chief Technology Officer at Global Atlantic. "Fintech Sandbox is aligned in the same philosophy and mission, and we are pleased to join them in providing crucial support to business owners. By offering secured and controlled access to data, as well as networking opportunities and many other resources, we can help small businesses with what they need to thrive in today's challenging economic environment."

By aligning with Fintech Sandbox, sponsors unlock unique opportunities that bolster their business development initiatives, elevate brand visibility and enhance talent management - all while gaining a front-row seat to the latest fintech trends and insights. The reciprocal learning process between the startups and sponsors enables all involved to grow and shape their understanding of innovation and accelerated growth, and allows the startups to flourish in the organization's Data Access Residency.

Fintech Sandbox promotes innovation in the financial sector by making data and infrastructure available to early-stage fintech startups at the point when access to this data is most impactful. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the larger fintech ecosystem. For more information on our data partners, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org/data-partners .

Global Atlantic joins Fintech Sandbox's current annual sponsors, which include Commonwealth , EY , F-Prime Capital , Fidelity Labs , Goodwin , MCS Group , MassMutual , Morrison Foerster , Rise (created by Barclays), and Slalom .

For more details about our sponsors, please visit https://www.fintechsandbox.org/our-sponsors/ . For more information on joining as a corporate sponsor, startup, or data/infrastructure partner, please contact info@fintechsandbox.org , or visit https://fintechsandbox.org .

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides a leg-up for entrepreneurs around the world by providing free access to critical datasets and resources to build their early-stage fintech products through its Data Access Residency. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 350 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Boston Fintech Week and Mass Fintech Hub - a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech - are initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintech-sandbox/ .

About Global Atlantic Financial Group

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions. With a strong financial foundation and risk and investment management expertise, the company delivers tailored solutions to create more secure financial futures. The company's performance has been driven by its culture and core values focused on integrity, teamwork, and the importance of building long-term client relationships. Global Atlantic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm. Through its relationship, the company leverages KKR's investment capabilities, scale and access to capital markets to enhance the value it offers clients. KKR's parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR).

Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic) is the marketing name for The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries.

