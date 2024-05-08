Lifescapes Counseling Associates, PLLC: Lifescapes Counseling Offers 'Is It Time for Medication?' Webinar

Connecting People to Professionals

APEX, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Wondering if it is time to start medication for a mental health issue? Do you wish you could get an honest answer to your questions about psychotropic medication without committing to treatment or waiting forever for an appointment? What if you could anonymously ask a panel of legitimate professionals your most private questions in real time?



Well, that opportunity is here. A local mental health practice will soon give the public a chance to ask their burning psychiatric medication questions. On May 16th, Lifescapes Counseling will present their second in a series of educational webinars, live via video in an interactive, question-and-answer format. "Is It Time for Medication?" will be presented by experienced licensed mental health providers Kathryn Wriggelsworth, DNP, PMHNP-BC, Ram Miro, DNP, PMHNP-BC, and Amy Moulds, MEd, LCMHCS.

During this webinar, we'll present basic information about psychotropic medication, including risks/benefits/side effects. We will also explore the reasons many people are anxious to go the psychiatry route and how to decide if it is time to try meds. Participants will also learn why such referrals are made, and how to find a medication provider with whom they feel comfortable.

The ACCESSlifescapes Webinar Series uses a large group environment to reach people with questions. "We want to provide the opportunity to chat with real therapists in real time at low cost," says Practice Director Amy Moulds. "It can be hard to identify trustworthy information online, and many people would be surprised to know how common their most guarded questions actually are."

As therapy requires financial and scheduling commitments that are not feasible for everyone, ACCESSlifescapes offers the opportunity to interact directly with licensed professionals about a range of timely psychological, psychiatric, and behavioral issues, such as school refusal, psychiatric medication, parenting LGBTQIA+ adolescents, eating disorders, etc. This webinar format will allow participants (who will not be visible) to receive peer support and validation in a private setting.

Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions privately when completing the online registration. This allows the presenting clinicians to organize the webinar in a manner that will prioritize the most requested information. Participants can ask their questions anonymously during the webinar. Registration is limited and can be accessed here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uWvbppPGRE-QrZf82PCmug.

Past webinar recordings are also available at our website, including "Dealing Effectively with School Refusal." If you would like to register for the "Is It Time for Medication?" webinar, or to access the schedule of future webinar topics, please visit www.lifescapescounseling.com/accesslifescapes-webinars.

For questions about the ACCESSlifescapes Webinar Series, please call us at 919.303.0273 or email us at webinars@lifescapescounseling.com.

Lifescapes Counseling Associates, PLLC is an outpatient mental health practice providing professional psychiatric, psychological, and therapeutic services. Psychological evaluations, medication management, individual, couples, group, and family counseling services are available. Find us at Bradley Commons - 950 Windy Rd, Suite 305, Apex NC 27502 or at www.lifescapescounseling.com, or 919.303.0273.

Contact Information

Amy Moulds

Practice Director

amymoulds@lifescapescounseling.com

9193030273

SOURCE: Lifescapes Counseling Associates, PLLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.