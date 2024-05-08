Career Group Companies Awarded by Forbes as One of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms

The Female-Founded Recruiting and Advisory Firm Ranked Amongst Top 45 on Forbes' 2024 List

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Career Group Companies has been awarded a spot in the Top 45 in all three categories on the Forbes 2024 list of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms as the result of an extensive independent survey. The award, presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., marks the seventh time Career Group Companies has won a spot on this prestigious list. The full ranking can be found on the Forbes website.



Career Group Companies was recognized across all three categories - Executive Recruiting, Professional Recruiting, and Temporary Staffing. These distinctions highlight Career Group Companies' versatility and expertise in placing top-tier talent across various sectors from executive management to temporary staff.

"What a great honor to be recognized again on the Forbes list of America's Best Recruiting and Staffing Firms," said Susan Levine, founder and CEO of Career Group Companies. "For over four decades, I have watched our firm grow immensely with our extraordinary teams who are so impactful, innovative, and engaged in our growth. We share a passion in delivering exceptional service to the best clients throughout the country and curating the best-in-class talent."

The award ranking is a result of an extensive independent survey involving more than 36,800 external recruiters and 16,000 HR managers/hiring managers and candidates. Forbes' final rankings have become an industry-leading data point as companies evaluate the best recruiting and staffing firms to work with.

Career Group Companies continues to distinguish itself in the market with an impressive track record of long-term client partnerships that has expanded over the decades. Career Group Companies is also named on Inc. Magazine's Power Partners 2023, and Susan Levine was recently recognized on Inc. Magazine's Female Founders 200 List (2023) for being a recruiting powerhouse.

About Career Group Companies

Career Group Companies was founded in 1981 by CEO Susan Levine and is a recognized leader in sourcing exceptional talent across a wide array of industries. The firm specializes in both temporary and direct hire placement for administrative support, private services, accounting and finance, executive search, fashion, creative and marketing, tech, as well as payrolling services. The high-end firm boasts a nationwide reach with offices in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Dallas, and Greenwich. Career Group Companies is a certified National Women-Owned Business by the WBENC, and recognized diversity staffing partner.

