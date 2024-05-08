NordLayer Just Won a Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Network Access Control

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / NordLayer, a provider of network security solutions, has been named a winner in the Network Access Control category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The award recognizes NordLayer's approach to securing networks and controlling access with its cloud-based solution.

NordLayer's network access control solution provides granular controls and visibility over who and what is allowed to connect to an organization's networks and resources. Our cloud-based architecture enables quick deployment, scalability, and centralized management across distributed environments.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for our work in network access control," said Povilas Žukauskas, chief marketing officer at NordLayer. "Our mission is to provide flexible, easy-to-implement network security tools that enhance safety and enable secure access for businesses of all sizes. This award validates our approach and dedication to protecting our customers."

"We congratulate NordLayer on being recognized as an award winner in the Network Access Control (NAC) category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organized the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity."

NordLayer's team is dedicated to becoming an even better all-around network security solution. By continuously updating and improving our service, we ensure that organizations have access to the latest network security tools to combat emerging threats and facilitate secure access across distributed environments.

ABOUT NORDLAYER

NordLayer provides flexible and easy-to-implement network security tools for businesses of any size and work model developed by the standard of NordVPN. We help organizations secure networks in a stress-free way. NordLayer enhances internet security and modernizes network and resource access with technical improvements aligning with the best regulatory compliance standards. Helping organizations to adopt FWaaS, ZTNA, and SWG principles, NordLayer is focused on the security service edge of cybersecurity services.

ABOUT THE CYBERSECURITY EXCELLENCE AWARDS

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security.

