Xtra Energy Corp. Engages Avrom Howard, MSc, PGeo, to Conduct a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the American Antimony Project near Eastgate, Nevada

Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC Pink:XTPT) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, to prepare a technical report on XTPT's American Antimony Project in accordance with the guidelines and requirements of National Instrument 43-101. This marks a significant step forward in the exploration and potential development of the American Antimony Project. "American Antimony" is located approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation holds 100% ownership in a 207-lode, 4276-acre property that comprises a cluster of historical antimony mines and prospects, including the centrally located King Solomon mine.

Avrom E. Howard, MSc, P.Geo, is an exploration geologist with extensive international expertise in various mineral commodities and geological settings around the world. Mr. Howard has worked on antimony and gold-antimony deposits in Turkey, one of which is currently being placed into production (Tavsan Project, Ariana PLC).

Mr. Howard received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Toronto in 1979 and a Master of Science degree in Geology from the University of Colorado-Boulder in 1992. In 2001, he obtained his Diploma in Gemology from the Gemological Association and Gem Testing Laboratory of Great Britain.

Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo is a Practicing Member in good standing of the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (member no. 0380), and is deemed a Qualified Person ("QP") by the Exchange as defined in NI 43-101 to provide this report by virtue of being in possession of the necessary and relevant education, experience, knowledge and professional standing.

Xtra Energy's Chairman and CEO, Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., commented, "As we venture into the next phase of exploration, we recognize the critical importance of precise geological insight. We are pleased to welcome an expert geologist with a wealth of experience to prepare an Exchange-compliant NI 43-101 technical report. His expertise will help guide our strategic decisions in the future."

About Xtra Energy Corporation

Xtra Energy Corporation is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation holds a 100% ownership in a 207 lode claim, 4276 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure

