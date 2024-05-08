Otis Worldwide Corporation: Students Innovate to Improve Access to Urban Green Space

Schools earn grants as part of Made to Move Communities Global Student Challenge, sponsored by Otis

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Four student teams from around the world are regional winners in Otis' Made to Move Communities student challenge. In the fourth annual competition, students developed innovative mobility solutions aimed at expanding access to green space in urban communities to advance residents' wellbeing. Otis (NYSE: OTIS) is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

The global student challenge for 2023-24 included more than 240 students across 15 countries and territories. With the guidance of Otis volunteer mentors, students used design thinking to develop mobility solutions that would use cutting-edge technologies to help increase access to parks for people living with disabilities or from underserved areas of cities - improving residents' wellbeing, and shaping the future of urban communities. Teams then presented their STEM-based proposals to a panel of Otis judges who selected the winners and awarded financial grants to their respective schools to advance STEM programming and benefit even more students.

"In today's hurried and fast-paced environment, green spaces are more important than ever, serving as a necessary retreat and place for relaxation, recreation or social interaction," said Otis Chief Communications Officer Randi Tanguay. "I'm inspired by the next generation of engineers and innovators who are helping to identify and solve mobility challenges often experienced by those within their own communities and neighborhoods. At Otis, we're proud to do our part to support these students to think creatively while improving our world for the future."

The winning teams' solutions are:

Liceo Polivalente Rigoberto Fontt Izquierdo, Colina, Chile

Created a comprehensive redevelopment plan for an underutilized open area outside of the city. The plan includes reforestation of the area and proposes a public-private funding model to provide convenient public transportation to access and enjoy its scenic areas.

China Jiliang University, Hangzhou, China

Developed a concept for a smart, green elevator that would include visual, tactile, auditory and olfactory elements often found in outdoor spaces, bringing a "virtual" green space to those with limited access to such spaces.

Lykeio Irakleiou Attikis, Athens, Greece

Prototyped a smart cane designed to give sensory feedback to individuals with visual impairment to improve navigation of green spaces.

Taipei Municipal Zhongshan Girls High School, Taiwan

Designed a concept for a wearable detector embedded in eyeglasses that would pair with a smartphone to alert the user of nearby obstacles when traveling to and visiting green spaces.

Since 2020, this annual global student competition has engaged hundreds of Otis colleagues as mentors to over 750 students, developing and presenting mobility solutions to some of society's most critical mobility challenges. The program is also driving progress toward three of Otis' published ESG goals impacting 15,000 students globally through STEM and vocational training, directing 50% of giving to STEM programs and dedicating 500,000 colleague volunteer hours by 2030.

To learn more about the Made to Move Communities Challenge, visit www.otis.com/mtmc .

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.3 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.3 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 71,000 people strong, including 42,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

