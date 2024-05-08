SCS Global Services: ALTR Becomes World's First SCS-007 Certified Lab Grown Diamond Producer With a Sustainability Rating Score of 100

Lab-Grown Diamond Co. is first producer joining SCS-007 Program with 100% renewable energy, lowest recorded emissions achieving highest rating in Diamond Sector

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / ALTR Created Diamonds, the world's leading lab-grown diamond company, has announced that its lab-grown diamond producing division has achieved SCS-007 Sustainability Rated Diamonds Certification from third-party certifier, SCS Global Services. ALTR achieved certification by meeting all the requirements of the SCS-007 Certification Standard for Sustainability Rated Diamonds, the first comprehensive, multi-stakeholder sustainability standard developed by SCS Standards for the diamond sector. With a rich history pioneering the lab-grown diamond industry that began in 2006 and serving as a leading OEM supplier to prominent brands, ALTR becomes only the second company in the world to receive this certification for 100% renewable energy powered production.

During the process to attain this recognition, ALTR became the first SCS-007 certified producer and second overall producer to enter the program using 100% renewable energy for production. In addition, as a proud participant of the Make in India Initiative, ALTR is the first SCS-007 certified producer with a Sustainability Rating score of 100 signaling perfect scores in the key pillars of the standard. ALTR also recorded the lowest emissions and met the ESG (Environment Social Governance) requirements for human rights, workers' rights, health & safety, and business integrity.

The SCS-007 certification encompasses five key pillars of sustainability, ensuring that every aspect of the diamond production meets rigorous environmental and ethical criteria:

Verified Origin Traceability: ALTR guarantees more than 99% accuracy in tracing the origin of each diamond from its producer to the point of sale, providing transparency and accountability throughout the supply chain.

Ethical Stewardship: Aligned with internationally recognized norms of business integrity, ALTR adheres to strict environmental and social responsibility standards, promoting ethical practices in the industry.

Net Zero Carbon Footprint: ALTR achieved net zero carbon footprint and is committed to reducing future production carbon footprints through offsetting and continuous efficiency improvements in energy use and operations.

Sustainable Production Practices: ALTR worked to reduce impacts and is committed to attaining net zero impacts in at least 50% of the additional categories such as Air and Water pollutants, ecosystem, resource base, and water impacts.

Sustainability Investments: ALTR is investing not only to improve its own operations

and supply chains, but also in projects that help communities and protect climate and the environment.

Each SCS-007 certified diamond comes with an on-product consumer certificate of sustainability which outlines the achievements and sustainability journey of each stone.

"Sustainability is not a buzz word, it's in our DNA. Receiving the SCS-007 recognition is a tremendous honor for ALTR. This certification validates our commitment to the highest ethics and morality in the lab-grown diamond industry," said Amish Shah, Founder of ALTR and J'EVAR . "We pride ourselves on our 'farm to table' approach, where we meticulously grow diamonds, cut and polish them, design and craft jewelry, all under one umbrella. This integrated process enables us to ensure the highest standards of quality and transparency throughout every step. With the SCS-007 certification, we're not just producing diamonds; we're setting the standard for the industry." ALTR has already reached its NetZero goal which was originally aimed for completion in 2025.

Industry veteran and SCS Global Services Sustainability Rated Diamond Program Director Kat Weymouth says, "SCS commends ALTR for this remarkable achievement on becoming a certified SCS-007 producer and meeting consumer demand by bringing Sustainability Rated Diamonds to the marketplace. We commend ALTR on their commitment to ethical practices, protecting the environment and people, and implementing sustainable production practices such as the use of 100% renewable energy and more."

ALTR and its consumer brand J'EVAR emphasize the importance of high ethics and morality in the diamond industry. By partnering with OEM and retail partners who carry the wholesale brand, ALTR enables the promotion of better practices and environmental consciousness throughout the supply chain. This collaborative effort ensures that consumers have access to responsibly sourced and sustainable diamond products, aligning with the growing global demand for ethical luxury goods. ALTR and J'EVAR's dedication to environmental stewardship and responsible business practices underscore their commitment to creating a positive impact on both industry and society.

About ALTR Created Diamonds

ALTR Created Diamonds, the undisputed creator of the lab grown diamond market, is advancing the future of jewelry through its technological innovations, consumer and jeweler education, environmental initiatives, and top industry artisans with over 90 years of experience. Creating the purest form of diamonds known to man - Type IIa - in the only vertically integrated diamond house worldwide. ALTR has over 25 patents, providing both created diamonds and uniquely created diamond jewelry that shape our experience of a brilliant diamond. For more information, visit www.altr.nyc.

About SCS Global Services and SCS Standards Development

SCS Global Services is an internationally recognized leader in third-party certification of environmental and sustainability claims. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Africa. It is the certification arm of Scientific Certification Systems, Inc., a chartered benefit corporation. Additional information is available at?www.scsglobalservices.com.

SCS Standards is a non-profit organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit www.SCSstandards.org.

