Mocksville, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a tobacco products company focused on nicotine harm reduction, today announced that it will present at the Aegis Capital Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 2:30 PM Eastern Time.

To access the live presentation, please use the events link online at https://ir.xxiicentury.com/ .

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco and improving health and wellness through plant science. With dozens of patents allowing it to control nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant, the Company has developed proprietary reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and cigarettes, which have become the cornerstone of the FDA's Comprehensive Plan to address the widespread death and disease caused by smoking. The Company received the first and only FDA Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) authorization for a combustible cigarette in December 2021. 22nd Century uses modern plant breeding technologies, including genetic engineering, gene-editing, and molecular breeding to deliver solutions for the life science and consumer products industries by creating new, proprietary plants with optimized alkaloid and flavonoid profiles as well as improved yields and valuable agronomic traits.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Matt Kreps

Investor Relations

22nd Century Group

mkreps@xxiicentury.com

214-597-8200

