AVAX's FY23 results highlight the group's progress domestically as the market improved, more than offsetting the weaker international performance at the top-line and EBITDA level. We have downgraded our 2024 EPS estimates to reflect guidance on continued construction project delays. However, our forecasts incorporate a substantial y-o-y increase in profits, with both PBT and net income more than doubling, bolstered by a record order book of €3.3bn. Our fair value stands at €3.0/share (€3.2/share previously), indicating more than 100% upside potential.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...