HG Insights, the authority in Technology Intelligence, today announced the launch of its new Market Intelligence product, a platform providing the data and insights that strategists and marketers need to scope the size and shape of new and existing markets.

"Countless customers use HG's best-in-class insights to analyze their markets and achieve great results. At their request, we have packaged these capabilities as a standalone solution. The new Market Intelligence product provides customers with industry-leading insights into their markets to size opportunities, track competitors, target accounts, and win deals. As our customers continue to succeed in their business outcomes, we will continue to release award-winning products, market-moving solutions, and cutting-edge insights

Elizabeth Cholawsky, CEO, HG Insights

Go-to-market planning is critical for companies to execute both short- and long-term strategies with success, yet traditional planning relies on niche industry reports released too infrequently, lacking precision and customizability on identified companies' technology footprints. With the right information, organizations can identify trends in industries, segment and score target accounts and sales territories, and capitalize on new opportunities.

"As our teams were looking to expand into other geographies, size markets, and understand how to enter those markets, we needed a more robust data provider. The quantity and quality of the HG insights data is the most comprehensive and reliable."

Will Vasquez, HiBob, Inc.

The easily accessed self-serve SaaS solution unearths the critical data points growing companies need including IT spend, technology installs, market share, and more whenever they need it. Further, unlike traditional top-down, subjective surveys, the Market Intelligence solution provides on-demand, objective, data-driven insights into target markets and the companies that comprise those markets. With this unique approach to sizing markets, complete with company-level granularity, Market Intelligence is a powerful tool for getting actionable data quickly and readily into the hands of marketing and strategy teams.

Key features include:

Global Market Analysis: A high-level view of the total size of your market with a geographic spend breakdown

Segment Analysis: Deep segment analysis of IT spend, Technology Intelligence, and firmographic data to identify unique opportunities based on target markets

Spend Dynamics: Compare, cross-segment, and analyze markets to discover and size opportunities where spend is concentrated in a particular combination of segment dimensions

Market Trends: Visually execute multidimensional analysis for products and vendors over discrete periods

Top Technologies: Discover which products are most prevalent in the defined target market according to chosen categories (e.g. regions and industries)

Technology Market Share Dashboard: Compare the market penetration of your chosen set of technologies across a variety of segment dimensions from one accessible dashboard

"Powered by reliable data, the new Market Intelligence product supports market planning with an enhanced opportunity set in today's markets. And thanks to that high-quality data, Market Intelligence users can feel confident in the verified accuracy of their market size and their competitors' activities.

-Darcy Moss, VP, Product Marketing

Learn more about HG Insights Market Intelligence offering here.

About HG Insights

HG Insights, the provider of data-driven insights to global businesses, is your go-to-market Technology Intelligence partner.

We use advanced insights into Technology Intelligence on IT spend, technographics, cloud usage, intent signals, Functional Area Intelligence, and contract details to provide global B2B companies with a better way to analyze markets and target prospects. Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the indexing of billions of unstructured documents each day with insights into product adoption, usage, spend data, and more to build high-resolution maps of activity across an organization's entire digital infrastructure to power business decisions with precision and confidence.

