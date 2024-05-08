PureSquare: PureVPN Evolves Beyond VPN: 17 Years of User Protection

ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / PureVPN, a leading consumer VPN service and a part of PureSquare, celebrates its 17th anniversary by unveiling its evolution "Beyond VPN." This move underscores the company's dedication to providing users with holistic solutions as an end-to-end cybersecurity platform.





'07 to Forever: PureVPN's legacy of user empowerment

PureVPN has been a pioneer in the cybersecurity space for the past 17 years. As one of the first companies to recognize the growing need for online privacy, it has consistently empowered users and democratized the internet. Now, this mission continues with Beyond VPN.

Founded in 2007, PureVPN offered a strong shield against early online threats with advanced encryption. As the digital landscape evolved, PureVPN proactively expanded its offerings to address modern challenges like data harvesting, online tracking, and identity theft. Its mission to provide users with simple solutions for their complex digital security needs led to the development of additional services, resulting in the launch of PureMax.

Now, with the rise of AI, IoT, and 6G technologies, PureVPN understands the rapidly increasing security needs. Through significant investments in R&D, PureVPN stands ready to protect users in the ever-evolving digital age.

Users can benefit from PureVPN's evolution Beyond VPN

While military-grade encryption remains a core function, PureVPN now offers a comprehensive security suite to combat modern threats through PureMax.

Advanced tracking protection: The Tracker Blocker combats website and app tracking methods like HTTP cookies, tracking pixels, and IP tracking. It blocks third-party trackers, preventing data collection used for targeted advertising.

The Tracker Blocker combats website and app tracking methods like HTTP cookies, tracking pixels, and IP tracking. It blocks third-party trackers, preventing data collection used for targeted advertising. Streamlined data removal : The Remove My Data tool empowers users to initiate automated data removal requests with over 90 data brokers, leveraging data privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA to protect consumers' personal information and delete data upon request.

: The Remove My Data tool empowers users to initiate automated data removal requests with over 90 data brokers, leveraging data privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA to protect consumers' personal information and delete data upon request. Advanced privacy control: The Social Privacy Manager empowers users to navigate online privacy with ease. It simplifies complex settings across major platforms, recommends optimal security measures, and keeps users up-to-date about the latest updates.

The Social Privacy Manager empowers users to navigate online privacy with ease. It simplifies complex settings across major platforms, recommends optimal security measures, and keeps users up-to-date about the latest updates. Robust password management: Nearly 80% of data breaches happen due to weak passwords. The Password Manager ensures protection by creating strong, unique passwords for all online accounts, a critical defense against cyberattacks.

Nearly 80% of data breaches happen due to weak passwords. The Password Manager ensures protection by creating strong, unique passwords for all online accounts, a critical defense against cyberattacks. Effortless data security: PureEncrypt encrypts user data in a single click, safeguarding it on any device and in their cloud storage. This military-grade security offers peace of mind and ultimate protection from data breaches.

About PureSquare

PureSquare is a holistic cybersecurity platform that prioritizes user safety and privacy for the new age. Leveraging 17 years of expertise in the industry, PureSquare continues to achieve excellence through its brands - PureVPN, PureKeep, PurePrivacy, PureEncrypt, PureDome, and PureWL.

