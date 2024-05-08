Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.: Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Study Evaluating Effects of NBI-1117567 in Healthy Adults

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX), today announced the initiation of its Phase 1 first-in-human clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of investigational compound NBI-1117567 in healthy adult participants. NBI-1117567 is an investigational, oral, M1/M4 (M1 preferring) selective muscarinic agonist for the potential treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions.

"Neurocrine Biosciences has the largest muscarinic portfolio in the industry, with compounds in development for psychiatric and neurological disorders," said Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Neurocrine Biosciences. "As an M1 preferring M1/M4 agonist, NBI-1117567 has the potential to treat symptoms of cognition in patients with neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions where psychosis might also be present."

About NBI-1117567

NBI-1117567 is an investigational, oral, M1/M4 (M1 preferring) selective muscarinic agonist. Muscarinic receptors are fundamental to activating signaling pathways in the brain. There are five muscarinic acetylcholine receptors involved in neurotransmission, two of which are selectively targeted by NBI-1117567 (M1 preferring and M4), with M1 validated as a potential drug target in cognition and M4 in psychosis. Neurocrine Biosciences acquired the rights to develop and commercialize NBI-1117567 from Nxera Pharma (formerly Sosei Heptares).

About Neurocrine Biosciences

