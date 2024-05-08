PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTRI) ("Centuri" or the "Company") today announced results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights

On April 22, 2024, completed an initial public offering ("IPO") of 14.3 million shares of common stock (including the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment options) at a price to the public of $21.00 per share. Additionally, completed a concurrent private placement of 2.6 million shares of common stock at a price per share equal to the IPO price.

Total net proceeds from capital raise transactions after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses were $329.3 million; funds were primarily used to pay down outstanding debt on our credit facility.

In April 2024, paid $92.0 million to acquire the remaining 10% outstanding noncontrolling interest in Linetec Services, LLC

Received over $40 million of new awards from existing master service agreements ("MSAs") customers supporting the work to advance critical reliability and integrity spending

First quarter consolidated revenue of $528.0 million

First quarter results include net loss attributable to common stock of $(25.1) million, adjusted net loss of $(14.4) million, and adjusted EBITDA of $20.2 million

First quarter results included $8.3 million of nonrecurring strategic review and severance costs

First quarter 2024 revenue was $528.0 million, compared to $653.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. Revenue was down from the previous year primarily due to unfavorable weather which drove a reduction in volumes under existing customer MSAs, as well as the timing of bid projects, and lower offshore wind and storm restoration services revenue.

Net loss attributable to common stock was $(25.1) million for the first quarter of 2024, which included nonrecurring strategic review costs and severance costs of approximately $8.3 million on a pre-tax basis, compared to $(8.8) million in the prior year period. Adjusted net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $(14.4) million, compared to $(1.9) million in the previous year. Current year results were negatively affected due to the aforementioned factors that impacted our revenue. Adjusted EBITDA was $20.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $49.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

"Delivering our financial results for the first time as a public company after successfully completing our IPO in April is a major milestone for the Centuri team and a reflection of our team's dedication, commitment and hard work," said Bill Fehrman, President and CEO of Centuri. "Moving past the typical seasonality experienced by our business during the first quarter of the year, we expect to continue to build on our track record of delivering consistent growth by serving our customers across the utility value chain. We are confident in Centuri's prospects to deliver value for our stockholders as a standalone company."

Centuri Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Segment Data For the Fiscal Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2023 (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Segment Results Revenue Fiscal Three Months Ended Change (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 $ % U.S. Gas $ 226,578 42.9% $ 259,337 39.7% $ (32,759 ) (12.6%) Canadian Gas 34,648 6.6% 39,303 6.0% (4,655 ) (11.8%) Union Electric 163,851 31.0% 205,669 31.5% (41,818 ) (20.3%) Non-Union Electric 96,615 18.3% 136,606 20.9% (39,991 ) (29.3%) Other 6,331 1.2% 12,378 1.9% (6,047 ) (48.9%) Consolidated revenue, net $ 528,023 100.0% $ 653,293 100.0% $ (125,270 ) (19.2%) Gross profit Fiscal Three Months Ended Change (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 $ % U.S. Gas $ (3,976 ) (1.8%) $ 3,366 1.3% $ (7,342 ) (218.1%) Canadian Gas 5,545 16.0% 4,476 11.4% 1,069 23.9% Union Electric 11,369 6.9% 15,209 7.4% (3,840 ) (25.2%) Non-Union Electric 2,800 2.9% 18,487 13.5% (15,687 ) (84.9%) Other (2,459 ) (38.8%) 411 3.3% (2,870 ) NM Consolidated gross profit $ 13,279 2.5% $ 41,949 6.4% $ (28,670 ) (68.3%)

NM - Percentage is not meaningful

Revenue from our U.S. Gas segment totaled $226.6 million, reflecting a decrease of $32.8 million, or 12.6%, compared to the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to unfavorable winter weather which drove a reduction in net volumes under existing customer MSAs and timing of bid projects, as the prior year benefited from the commencement of a large project that has since been completed. As a percentage of revenue, gross profit decreased to (1.8%) in the current period from 1.3% in the prior period. Profitability was negatively affected by lower MSA volumes, unfavorable winter weather and the timing of bid projects.

Revenue from our Canadian Gas segment totaled $34.6 million, reflecting a decrease of $4.7 million, or 11.8%, compared to the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to a reduction in net volumes under existing MSAs. As a percentage of revenue, gross profit increased to 16.0% in the current period as compared to 11.4% in the prior period primarily due to favorable changes in mix of work.

Revenue from our Union Electric segment totaled $163.9 million, reflecting a decrease of $41.8 million, or 20.3%, compared to the prior year. This decrease was driven by a decline in offshore wind revenue of $12.6 million due to timing of project completion, as well as unfavorable winter weather conditions that led to a net reduction in volumes under other existing MSAs. Storm restoration services revenue for the Union Electric segment was $7.5 million for the first fiscal three months of 2024 compared to $8.3 million for the same period in 2023. As a percentage of revenue, gross profit decreased to 6.9% in the current period as compared to 7.4% in the prior period primarily due to changes in the mix of work, including less storm restoration services.

Revenue from our Non-Union Electric segment totaled $96.6 million, reflecting a decrease of $40.0 million, or 29.3%, compared to the prior year. This decrease was primarily driven by a $20.4 million reduction in revenue from storm restoration services ($1.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $22.2 million for the same period in 2023), as well as a decrease in volumes under existing MSAs. As a percentage of revenue, gross profit decreased to 2.9% in the current period, compared to 13.5% in the prior period. Profitability was negatively affected by unfavorable changes in mix of work, including a reduction in storm restoration services revenue, which typically generates a higher profit margin than core infrastructure services, and lower MSA volumes.

Conference Call Information

Centuri expects to hold its inaugural earnings conference call concurrent with the planned release of its second quarter 2024 financial results in August 2024. Additional information will be released closer to that time.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. was formed for the purpose of completing an IPO and other related transactions in order to carry on the business of Centuri Group, Inc., its predecessor for financial reporting purposes. Centuri Group, Inc. is a strategic utility infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as "will," "predict," "continue," "forecast," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "outlook," "could," "target," "project," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "should," "may" and "assume," as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. The specific forward-looking statements made herein include (without limitation) statements regarding our confidence in our prospects to deliver value for our stockholders as an independent standalone company; our expectation to continue to build on our track record of delivering consistent growth by serving our customers across the utility value chain; our estimation of offering expenses, which impact the net proceeds from our IPO; and our expectation to hold our first earnings conference call when announcing our results for the second quarter of 2024. A number of important factors affecting the business and financial results of Centuri could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, capital market risks and the impact of general economic or industry conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ also include (without limitation) those discussed in Centuri's filings filed from time to time with the SEC. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Centuri on its website or otherwise. Centuri does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

We prepare and present our financial statements in accordance with GAAP. However, management believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Loss, all of which are measures not presented in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. We use these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate performance and to make financial, investment and operational decisions. We believe that presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides investors with greater transparency with respect to our results of operations and that these measures are useful for period-to-period comparisons of results. Management also believes that providing these non-GAAP measures helps investors evaluate the Company's operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such matters.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for (i) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (ii) strategic review costs, and (iii) severance costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as the percentage derived from dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue.

Adjusted Net Loss is defined as net loss adjusted for (i) strategic review costs, (ii) severance costs, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense and (v) the income tax impact of adjustments that are subject to tax, which is determined using the incremental statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions to which each adjustment relates for the respective periods.

Using EBITDA as a performance measure has material limitations as compared to net loss, or other financial measures as defined under GAAP, as it excludes certain recurring items, which may be meaningful to investors. EBITDA excludes interest expense net of interest income; however, as we have borrowed money to finance transactions and operations, or invested available cash to generate interest income, interest expense and interest income are elements of our cost structure and can affect our ability to generate revenue and returns for our stockholders. Further, EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization; however, as we use capital and intangible assets to generate revenues, depreciation and amortization are necessary elements of our costs and ability to generate revenue. Finally, EBITDA excludes income taxes; however, as we are organized as a corporation, the payment of taxes is a necessary element of our operations. As a result of these exclusions from EBITDA, any measure that excludes interest expense net of interest income, depreciation and amortization and income taxes has material limitations as compared to net loss. When using EBITDA as a performance measure, management compensates for these limitations by comparing EBITDA to net loss in each period, to allow for the comparison of the performance of the underlying core operations with the overall performance of the company on a full-cost, after-tax basis.

As to certain of the items related to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Loss: (i) non-cash stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period due to changes in the estimated fair value of performance-based awards, forfeitures and amounts granted; (ii) strategic review costs related to the separation of Centuri are non-recurring; and (iii) severance costs relate to non-recurring restructuring activities. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Loss, as defined, exclude some, but not all, items that affect net loss, such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, net loss, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are set forth below.

Centuri Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures For the Fiscal Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Fiscal Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Net loss $ (25,233 ) $ (7,105 ) Interest expense, net 24,099 22,376 Income tax benefit (20,773 ) (4,208 ) Depreciation expense 27,651 31,203 Amortization of intangible assets 6,668 6,667 EBITDA 12,412 48,933 Non-cash stock-based compensation (588 ) 144 Strategic review costs 3,877 91 Severance costs 4,471 69 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,172 $ 49,237 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of revenue) 3.8 % 7.5 %

Fiscal Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Net loss $ (25,233 ) $ (7,105 ) Strategic review costs 3,877 91 Severance costs 4,471 69 Amortization of intangible assets 6,668 6,667 Non-cash stock-based compensation (588 ) 144 Income tax impact of adjustments(1) (3,607 ) (1,743 ) Adjusted net loss $ (14,412 ) $ (1,877 )

(1) Calculated based on a blended statutory tax rate of 25%.

Centuri Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Fiscal Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2023 (In thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited) Fiscal Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Revenue, net $ 504,745 $ 624,489 Revenue, related party 23,278 28,804 Total revenue 528,023 653,293 Cost of revenue (including depreciation) 492,853 584,115 Cost of revenue, related party (including depreciation) 21,891 27,229 Total cost of revenue 514,744 611,344 Gross profit 13,279 41,949 Selling, general and administrative expenses 28,550 23,539 Amortization of intangible assets 6,668 6,667 Operating (loss) income (21,939 ) 11,743 Interest expense, net 24,099 22,376 Other (income) expense, net (32 ) 680 Loss before income tax benefit (46,006 ) (11,313 ) Income tax benefit (20,773 ) (4,208 ) Net loss (25,233 ) (7,105 ) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (175 ) 1,739 Net loss attributable to common stock $ (25,058 ) $ (8,844 ) Loss per share attributable to common stock: Basic $ (242,060 ) $ (85,433 ) Diluted $ (242,060 ) $ (85,433 ) Shares used in computing earnings per share: Weighted average basic shares outstanding 0.1 0.1 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 0.1 0.1

Centuri Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,405 $ 33,407 Accounts receivable, net 279,406 335,196 Accounts receivable, related party, net 8,409 12,258 Contract assets 254,369 266,600 Contract assets, related party 3,461 3,208 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 48,951 32,258 Total current assets 613,001 682,927 Property and equipment, net 537,682 545,442 Intangible assets, net 361,911 369,048 Goodwill, net 373,646 375,892 Right-of-use assets under finance leases 41,089 43,525 Right-of-use assets under operating leases 117,827 118,448 Other assets 74,150 54,626 Total assets $ 2,119,306 $ 2,189,908 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 42,770 $ 42,552 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 11,092 11,370 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 19,940 19,363 Accounts payable 114,613 116,583 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 238,134 187,050 Contract liabilities 13,648 43,694 Total current liabilities 440,197 420,612 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,021,318 1,031,174 Line of credit 125,229 77,121 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 21,670 24,334 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 104,110 105,215 Deferred income taxes 134,939 135,123 Other long-term liabilities 69,564 71,076 Total liabilities 1,917,027 1,864,655 Temporary equity: Redeemable noncontrolling interests 4,511 99,262 Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000 shares authorized, and 103.52 shares issued and outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 373,351 374,124 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,568 ) (4,025 ) Accumulated deficit (169,015 ) (144,108 ) Total equity 197,768 225,991 Total liabilities, temporary equity and equity $ 2,119,306 $ 2,189,908

Centuri Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Statements of Cash Flows For the Fiscal Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Fiscal Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (25,233 ) $ (7,105 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 27,651 31,203 Amortization of intangible assets 6,668 6,667 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,318 1,260 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (588 ) 144 Gain on sale of equipment (944 ) (661 ) Amortization of right-of-use assets 5,100 3,712 Deferred income taxes (1,600 ) (5,267 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of non-cash transactions (34,585 ) 21,925 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (22,213 ) 51,878 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (30,499 ) (23,237 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,624 2,666 Net cash used in investing activities (28,875 ) (20,571 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 55,896 8,137 Payment of line of credit borrowings (5,931 ) (71,017 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (10,557 ) (13,207 ) Principal payments on finance lease liabilities (2,914 ) (3,056 ) Redemption of redeemable noncontrolling interest (37 ) - Other (173 ) (213 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 36,284 (79,356 ) Effects of foreign exchange translation (198 ) 104 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (15,002 ) (47,945 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 33,407 63,966 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 18,405 $ 16,021

