Attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group SiriusXM reported first quarter 2024 operating and financial results First quarter 2024 revenue of $2.16 billion; up 1% year-over-year Ad revenue up 7% year-over-year Net income of $265 million; diluted EPS of $0.07 Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $650 million; up 4% year-over-year Free cash flow (2) of $132 million; down 8% year-over-year SiriusXM reiterated 2024 financial guidance Liberty Media's ownership of SiriusXM was 83.3% as of April 26 th On schedule to complete planned combination of Liberty SiriusXM Group and SiriusXM early third quarter 2024 Repaid $65 million under the SiriusXM margin loan in first quarter

Attributed to Formula One Group Announced planned acquisition of MotoGP and expect to complete transaction by year-end 2024 F1 announced 24-race calendar for 2025 which will mark its 75 th anniversary Expanded partnership with DHL as Global Partner and secured new sponsorship deals at F1, including Globant as Official Partner and McDonald's as Regional Partner in Latin America F1 secured new broadcast deal with beIN SPORTS across MENA through 2033, extended partnership with Viaplay in Netherlands and Nordic countries through 2029 and signed FanCode in India through 2025 Quint announced as official experiences and travel provider to USGA and launched new partnerships, including with WNBA, X Games and USA Basketball

Attributed to Liberty Live Group Fair value of Live Nation investment was $7.4 billion as of March 31 st



"We were thrilled to announce Liberty's planned acquisition of MotoGP, adding to our attractive assets in the premium live event and sports industries. We look forward to bringing this exhilarating sport to a wider global audience," said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media President and CEO. "Formula 1 kicked off the 2024 season with over 1 million fans in attendance across the first five races. At SiriusXM, they delivered solid revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth and are focused on improving subscriber results with enhancements to content and digital innovation. The planned merger with Liberty SiriusXM is on track to be completed at the beginning of the third quarter. Live Nation has already sold 86 million concert tickets for an expected record-setting 2024."

Corporate Updates

On January 2nd, Liberty closed the acquisition of Quint for $205 million total cash consideration, net of Quint cash acquired.

On March 29th, Liberty agreed to acquire MotoGP for €3.5 billion equity value. MotoGP management is expected to retain 14% equity in the business with the remaining equity consideration comprised of a mix of cash and Series C Liberty Formula One common stock. The acquisition is expected to be completed by year-end 2024 and is subject to the receipt of clearances and approvals by competition and foreign investment law authorities in various jurisdictions.

Discussion of Results

Unless otherwise noted, the following discussion compares financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to the same period in 2023.

LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP - The following table provides the financial results attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group for the first quarter of 2024. In the first quarter, $13 million of corporate level selling, general and administrative expense (including stock-based compensation expense) was allocated to Liberty SiriusXM Group.

1Q23 1Q24 % Change amounts in millions Liberty SiriusXM Group Revenue SiriusXM $ 2,144 $ 2,162 1 % Total Liberty SiriusXM Group $ 2,144 $ 2,162 1 % Operating Income (Loss) SiriusXM 387 422 9 % Corporate and other (14 ) (13 ) 7 % Total Liberty SiriusXM Group $ 373 $ 409 10 % Adjusted OIBDA (Loss) SiriusXM 625 635 2 % Corporate and other (11 ) (10 ) 9 % Total Liberty SiriusXM Group $ 614 $ 625 2 %

SiriusXM is a separate publicly traded company and additional information about SiriusXM can be obtained through its website and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SiriusXM reported its stand-alone first quarter results on April 30, 2024. For additional detail on SiriusXM's financial results for the first quarter, please see SiriusXM's earnings release posted to its Investor Relations website. For presentation purposes on page one of this release, we include the results of SiriusXM, as reported by SiriusXM, without regard to the purchase accounting adjustments applied by us for purposes of our financial statements. Liberty Media believes the presentation of financial results as reported by SiriusXM is useful to investors as the comparability of those results is best understood in the context of SiriusXM's historical financial presentation.

The businesses and assets attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group consist primarily of Liberty Media's interest in SiriusXM, which includes its subsidiary Pandora.

FORMULA ONE GROUP - The following table provides the financial results attributed to Formula One Group for the first quarter of 2024. In the first quarter, Formula One Group incurred $23 million of corporate level selling, general and administrative expense (including stock-based compensation expense).

1Q23 1Q24 amounts in millions Formula One Group Revenue Formula 1 $ 381 $ 553 Corporate and other - 44 Intergroup elimination - (10 ) Total Formula One Group $ 381 $ 587 Operating Income (Loss) Formula 1 $ 35 $ 136 Corporate and other (19 ) (41 ) Total Formula One Group $ 16 $ 95 Adjusted OIBDA (Loss) Formula 1 $ 117 $ 208 Corporate and other (12 ) (6 ) Total Formula One Group $ 105 $ 202

F1 Operating Results

"The 2024 season is underway, including our return to China for the first time since 2019 and our third year in Miami which saw another incredible event demonstrating the growing strength of F1 in the US. We are seeing continued momentum both in financial performance and amplification of our fanbase, including through expanding our methods of fan engagement. We have already announced our 24-race calendar for 2025, a landmark year that will mark the 75th anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship," said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President & CEO. "We recently published our first ever Impact Report and are proud to highlight that we are on track to reach our net zero target by 2030 and continue to prioritize our diversity and inclusion efforts with programs like the F1 Academy Discover Your Drive, STEM Challenge Days and more."

The following table provides the operating results of Formula 1 ("F1").

1Q23 1Q24 % Change amounts in millions Primary Formula 1 revenue $ 314 $ 463 47 % Other Formula 1 revenue 67 90 34 % Total Formula 1 revenue $ 381 $ 553 45 % Operating expenses (excluding stock-based compensation): Team payments (112 ) (163 ) (46 )% Other cost of Formula 1 revenue (94 ) (123 ) (31 )% Cost of Formula 1 revenue $ (206 ) $ (286 ) (39 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (58 ) (59 ) (2 )% Adjusted OIBDA $ 117 $ 208 78 % Depreciation and Amortization(a) (82 ) (72 ) 12 % Operating income (loss) $ 35 $ 136 289 % Number of races in period 2 3

a) Includes $74 million and $61 million of amortization related to purchase accounting for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively, that is excluded from calculations for purposes of team payments.

Primary F1 revenue represents the majority of F1's revenue and is derived from (i) race promotion revenue, (ii) media rights fees and (iii) sponsorship fees.

There were three races held in the first quarter of 2024, compared to two races held in the first quarter of 2023. There are 24 events scheduled for the 2024 race calendar.

Primary F1 revenue increased in the first quarter with growth across race promotion, media rights and sponsorship partly driven by one more race held in the current period, which resulted in a greater proportion of season-based revenue recognized. Race promotion revenue also increased due to fees from the additional race held in the period and contractual increases in fees. Media rights revenue also benefited from contractual increases in fees, higher fees from new and renewed contractual agreements and continued growth in F1 TV subscription revenue. Sponsorship revenue also increased due to recognition of revenue from new sponsors and growth in revenue from existing contracts. Other F1 revenue increased in the first quarter primarily driven by the sale of new F2 cars and associated parts at the start of the new F2 vehicle cycle, higher hospitality and experiences revenue and higher freight income driven by the additional race held in the current period.

Operating income and Adjusted OIBDA(2) increased in the first quarter. Team payments were higher compared to the prior year due to the pro rata recognition of payments across the race season with one more race held, as well as an expectation of increased team payments for the full year. Other cost of F1 revenue is largely variable in nature and is mostly derived from servicing both Primary and Other F1 revenue opportunities. These costs increased due to the cost of supplying the new F2 cars and associated parts, increased commissions and partner servicing costs associated with higher Primary F1 revenue streams as well as increased freight, travel, technical, digital and FIA regulatory costs from the additional race. Other cost of F1 revenue in the first quarter was also impacted by lease costs for the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza, the 39-acre site in Las Vegas. Selling, general and administrative expense was relatively flat during the quarter.

Corporate and Other Operating Results

Liberty closed the Quint acquisition on January 2nd and began consolidating Quint results within the Corporate and Other segment. Corporate and Other revenue increased in the first quarter due to the Quint acquisition and $7 million of rental income related to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza. Quint's revenue is seasonal around its largest events, which are generally during the second and fourth quarters with the first quarter having modest event activity. Corporate and Other Adjusted OIBDA for the first quarter of 2024 includes the rental income related to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza, Quint results and other corporate overhead.

The businesses and assets attributed to Formula One Group consist primarily of Liberty Media's subsidiaries, F1 and Quint.

LIBERTY LIVE GROUP - In the first quarter, $2 million of corporate level selling, general and administrative expense (including stock-based compensation expense) was allocated to Liberty Live Group.

The businesses and assets attributed to Liberty Live Group consist of Liberty Media's interest in Live Nation and other minority investments.

Share Repurchases

There were no repurchases of Liberty Media's common stock from February 1, 2024 through April 30, 2024. The total remaining repurchase authorization for Liberty Media as of May 1, 2024 is $1.1 billion and can be applied to repurchases of common shares of any of the Liberty Media tracking stocks.

FOOTNOTES

1) Liberty Media will discuss these headlines and other matters on Liberty Media's earnings conference call that will begin at 10:00 a.m. (E.T.) on May 8, 2024. For information regarding how to access the call, please see "Important Notice" later in this document. 2) For definitions of Adjusted OIBDA (as defined by Liberty Media) and adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow (as defined by SiriusXM) and applicable reconciliations see the accompanying schedules.

NOTES

The following financial information with respect to Liberty Media's equity affiliates, available for sale securities, cash and debt is intended to supplement Liberty Media's condensed consolidated balance sheet and statement of operations to be included in its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024.

Fair Value of Corporate Public Holdings

(amounts in millions) 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A Formula One Group Other Monetizable Public Holdings(a) - 50 Total Formula One Group $ - $ 50 Liberty Live Group Live Nation Investment(b) 6,519 7,366 Other Monetizable Public Holdings(a) 113 125 Total Liberty Live Group $ 6,632 $ 7,491 Total Liberty Media $ 6,632 $ 7,541

a) Represents the carrying value of other public holdings that are accounted for at fair value. Formula One Group purchased $50 million of time deposits during the first quarter of 2024 which are classified as short term marketable securities. b) Represents the fair value of the equity investment in Live Nation. In accordance with GAAP, Liberty Media accounts for its investment in the equity of Live Nation using the equity method of accounting and includes it in its condensed consolidated balance sheet at $307 million and $290 million as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Cash and Debt

The following presentation is provided to separately identify cash and debt information.

(amounts in millions) 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 Cash and Cash Equivalents Attributable to: Liberty SiriusXM Group(a) $ 306 $ 135 Formula One Group(b) 1,408 1,233 Liberty Live Group 305 298 Total Consolidated Cash and Cash Equivalents (GAAP) $ 2,019 $ 1,666 Debt: SiriusXM senior notes(c) $ 8,750 $ 8,750 3.75% convertible notes due 2028(d) 575 575 2.75% SiriusXM exchangeable senior debentures due 2049(d) 586 585 SiriusXM margin loan 695 630 Other subsidiary debt(e) 500 530 Total Attributed Liberty SiriusXM Group Debt $ 11,106 $ 11,070 Unamortized discount, fair market value adjustment and deferred loan costs 31 52 Total Attributed Liberty SiriusXM Group Debt (GAAP) $ 11,137 $ 11,122 2.25% convertible notes due 2027(d) 475 475 Formula 1 term loan and revolving credit facility 2,407 2,398 Other corporate level debt 58 56 Total Attributed Formula One Group Debt $ 2,940 $ 2,929 Fair market value adjustment (34 ) (27 ) Total Attributed Formula One Group Debt (GAAP) $ 2,906 $ 2,902 Formula 1 leverage(f) 1.9x 1.7x 0.5% Live Nation exchangeable senior debentures due 2050(d) 62 62 2.375% Live Nation exchangeable senior debentures due 2053(d) 1,150 1,150 Live Nation margin loan - - Total Attributed Liberty Live Group Debt $ 1,212 $ 1,212 Unamortized discount, fair market value adjustment and deferred loan costs 105 206 Total Attributed Liberty Live Group Debt (GAAP) $ 1,317 $ 1,418 Total Liberty Media Corporation Debt (GAAP) $ 15,360 $ 15,442

a) Includes $216 million and $71 million of cash held at SiriusXM as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively. b) Includes $1,002 million and $1,016 million of cash held at F1 as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively, and $60 million of cash held at Quint as of March 31, 2024. c) Outstanding principal amount of Senior Notes or Term Loan with no reduction for the net unamortized discount. d) Face amount of the convertible notes and exchangeable debentures with no fair market value adjustment. e) Includes SiriusXM revolving credit facility and term loan. f) As defined in F1's credit facilities for covenant calculations.

Liberty Media and its consolidated subsidiaries are in compliance with their debt covenants as of March 31, 2024.

Total cash and cash equivalents attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group decreased $171 million in the first quarter as capital expenditures and return of capital at SiriusXM and net debt repayment at Liberty SiriusXM Group more than offset cash from operations at SiriusXM. Included in the cash and cash equivalents balance attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group at March 31, 2024 is $71 million held at SiriusXM. Although SiriusXM is a consolidated subsidiary, it is a separate public company with a non-controlling interest, therefore Liberty Media does not have ready access to SiriusXM's cash balance. Liberty SiriusXM Group received $85 million of dividends from SiriusXM during the quarter.

Total debt attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group decreased $36 million during the quarter as Liberty SiriusXM Group paid down $65 million under its SiriusXM margin loan, partially offset by SiriusXM borrowing $30 million under its revolving credit facility.

Total cash and cash equivalents attributed to Formula One Group decreased $175 million during the quarter as cash from operations at F1 was more than offset by net cash paid for the Quint acquisition and investments in short term marketable securities. Total debt at Formula One Group was relatively flat in the first quarter.

Total cash and cash equivalents attributed to Liberty Live Group decreased $7 million during the first quarter primarily due to interest payments. Total debt attributed to Liberty Live Group was flat during the quarter.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about business strategies, market potential, future financial performance and prospects, the planned combination of Liberty SiriusXM Group and SiriusXM (the "Proposed Combination"), the planned acquisition of MotoGP, expectation's regarding SiriusXM's and Live Nation's businesses, the continuation of our stock repurchase plan, F1's environmental and social initiatives and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, the satisfaction of all conditions to the Proposed Combination, the satisfaction of all conditions to closing for the transaction with MotoGP, possible changes in market acceptance of new products or services, regulatory matters affecting our businesses, the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation, the failure to realize benefits of acquisitions, rapid technological and industry change, failure of third parties to perform, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to Liberty Media and changes in law, including consumer protection laws, and their enforcement. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Liberty Media expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Liberty Media's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Liberty Media, including the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information about Liberty Media and about the risks and uncertainties related to Liberty Media's business which may affect the statements made in this press release.

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION March 31, 2024 (unaudited) Attributed Liberty Formula Liberty SiriusXM One Live Consolidated Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 135 1,233 298 1,666 Trade and other receivables, net 614 175 - 789 Other current assets 402 338 - 740 Total current assets 1,151 1,746 298 3,195 Investments in affiliates, accounted for using the equity method 1,642 38 316 1,996 Property and equipment, at cost 3,200 983 - 4,183 Accumulated depreciation (1,905 ) (149 ) - (2,054 ) 1,295 834 - 2,129 Intangible assets not subject to amortization Goodwill 15,209 4,190 - 19,399 FCC licenses 8,600 - - 8,600 Other 1,242 - - 1,242 25,051 4,190 - 29,241 Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 991 2,898 - 3,889 Other assets 681 899 375 1,955 Total assets $ 30,811 10,605 989 42,405 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Intergroup payable (receivable) $ 87 (82 ) (5 ) - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,225 396 - 1,621 Current portion of debt 1,075 36 74 1,185 Deferred revenue 1,162 664 - 1,826 Other current liabilities 168 47 19 234 Total current liabilities 3,717 1,061 88 4,866 Long-term debt 10,047 2,866 1,344 14,257 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,379 8 (185 ) 2,202 Other liabilities 1,254 180 1 1,435 Total liabilities 17,397 4,115 1,248 22,760 Equity / Attributed net assets 10,343 6,490 (282 ) 16,551 Noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries 3,071 - 23 3,094 Total liabilities and equity $ 30,811 10,605 989 42,405

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS INFORMATION Three months ended March 31, 2024 (unaudited) Attributed Liberty Formula Liberty SiriusXM One Live Consolidated Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Revenue: Sirius XM Holdings revenue $ 2,162 - - 2,162 Formula 1 revenue - 550 - 550 Other revenue - 37 - 37 Total revenue 2,162 587 - 2,749 Operating costs and expenses, including stock-based compensation: Cost of Sirius XM Holdings services (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below): Revenue share and royalties 703 - - 703 Programming and content(1) 157 - - 157 Customer service and billing(1) 116 - - 116 Other(1) 61 - - 61 Cost of Formula 1 revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below) - 279 - 279 Other cost of sales - 26 - 26 Subscriber acquisition costs 90 - - 90 Other operating expenses(1) 86 1 - 87 Selling, general and administrative(1) 372 91 2 465 Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs 13 9 - 22 Depreciation and amortization 155 86 - 241 1,753 492 2 2,247 Operating income (loss) 409 95 (2 ) 502 Other income (expense): Interest expense (129 ) (55 ) (7 ) (191 ) Share of earnings (losses) of affiliates, net 5 (3 ) (21 ) (19 ) Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments, net 18 48 (69 ) (3 ) Other, net 6 15 6 27 (100 ) 5 (91 ) (186 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 309 100 (93 ) 316 Income tax (expense) benefit (68 ) (23 ) 20 (71 ) Net earnings (loss) 241 77 (73 ) 245 Less net earnings (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests 42 - - 42 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Liberty stockholders $ 199 77 (73 ) 203 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Programming and content 9 - - 9 Customer service and billing 1 - - 1 Other 1 - - 1 Other operating expenses 12 - - 12 Selling, general and administrative 25 12 1 38 Stock compensation expense $ 48 12 1 61

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS INFORMATION Three months ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited) Attributed Liberty Formula SiriusXM One Braves Consolidated Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Revenue: Sirius XM Holdings revenue $ 2,144 - - 2,144 Formula 1 revenue - 381 - 381 Other revenue - - 31 31 Total revenue 2,144 381 31 2,556 Operating costs and expenses, including stock-based compensation: Cost of Sirius XM Holdings services (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below): Revenue share and royalties 700 - - 700 Programming and content(1) 150 - - 150 Customer service and billing(1) 122 - - 122 Other(1) 52 - - 52 Cost of Formula 1 revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below) - 206 - 206 Subscriber acquisition costs 90 - - 90 Other operating expenses(1) 79 - 39 118 Selling, general and administrative(1) 385 75 26 486 Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs 32 - - 32 Depreciation and amortization 161 84 15 260 1,771 365 80 2,216 Operating income (loss) 373 16 (49 ) 340 Other income (expense): Interest expense (136 ) (51 ) (9 ) (196 ) Share of earnings (losses) of affiliates, net (7 ) (2 ) (1 ) (10 ) Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments, net 2 (47 ) (1 ) (46 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on intergroup interests 54 (41 ) (13 ) - Other, net 3 10 1 14 (84 ) (131 ) (23 ) (238 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 289 (115 ) (72 ) 102 Income tax (expense) benefit (69 ) 6 13 (50 ) Net earnings (loss) 220 (109 ) (59 ) 52 Less net earnings (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests 37 - - 37 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Liberty stockholders $ 183 (109 ) (59 ) 15 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Programming and content 7 - - 7 Customer service and billing 1 - - 1 Other 1 - - 1 Other operating expenses 11 - - 11 Selling, general and administrative 28 5 3 36 Stock compensation expense $ 48 5 3 56

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Three months ended March 31, 2024 (unaudited) Attributed Liberty Formula Liberty SiriusXM One Live Consolidated Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 241 77 (73 ) 245 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 155 86 - 241 Stock-based compensation 48 12 1 61 Non-cash impairment and restructuring costs 1 - - 1 Share of (earnings) loss of affiliates, net (5 ) 3 21 19 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, net (18 ) (48 ) 69 3 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (12 ) 9 (18 ) (21 ) Intergroup tax allocation 29 (27 ) (2 ) - Other charges (credits), net 24 2 - 26 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Current and other assets 66 (90 ) (3 ) (27 ) Payables and other liabilities (265 ) 116 (4 ) (153 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 264 140 (9 ) 395 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in equity method affiliates and debt and equity securities (179 ) (1 ) - (180 ) Cash (paid) received for acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (205 ) - (205 ) Capital expended for property and equipment, including internal-use software and website development (174 ) (27 ) - (201 ) Other investing activities, net (1 ) (63 ) - (64 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (354 ) (296 ) - (650 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of debt 230 - - 230 Repayments of debt (267 ) (10 ) - (277 ) Cash dividends paid by subsidiary (17 ) - - (17 ) Taxes paid in lieu of shares issued for stock-based compensation (17 ) (7 ) - (24 ) Other financing activities, net (2 ) 6 2 6 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (73 ) (11 ) 2 (82 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (163 ) (167 ) (7 ) (337 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 315 1,408 305 2,028 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 152 1,241 298 1,691 Cash and cash equivalents $ 135 1,233 298 1,666 Restricted cash included in other current assets 8 8 - 16 Restricted cash included in other assets 9 - - 9 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 152 1,241 298 1,691

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Three months ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited) Attributed Liberty Formula SiriusXM One Braves Consolidated Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 220 (109 ) (59 ) 52 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 161 84 15 260 Stock-based compensation 48 5 3 56 Non-cash impairment and restructuring costs 8 - - 8 Share of (earnings) loss of affiliates, net 7 2 1 10 Unrealized (gains) losses on intergroup interests, net (54 ) 41 13 - Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, net (2 ) 47 1 46 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 7 (5 ) (8 ) (6 ) Intergroup tax allocation 31 (26 ) (5 ) - Other charges (credits), net 4 (3 ) 1 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Current and other assets 46 (8 ) 27 65 Payables and other liabilities (157 ) 229 96 168 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 319 257 85 661 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in equity method affiliates and debt and equity securities (39 ) (130 ) - (169 ) Cash proceeds from dispositions - 34 - 34 Capital expended for property and equipment, including internal-use software and website development (205 ) (62 ) (14 ) (281 ) Other investing activities, net 2 (1 ) - 1 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (242 ) (159 ) (14 ) (415 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of debt 1,479 - - 1,479 Repayments of debt (1,633 ) (53 ) (4 ) (1,690 ) Settlement of intergroup interests 202 (202 ) - - Subsidiary shares repurchased by subsidiary (62 ) - - (62 ) Cash dividends paid by subsidiary (17 ) - - (17 ) Taxes paid in lieu of shares issued for stock-based compensation (15 ) (8 ) (1 ) (24 ) Other financing activities, net 37 14 6 57 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (9 ) (249 ) 1 (257 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - 2 - 2 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 68 (149 ) 72 (9 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 370 1,733 173 2,276 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 438 1,584 245 2,267 Cash and cash equivalents $ 430 215 1,584 2,229 Restricted cash included in other current assets - 30 - 30 Restricted cash included in other assets 8 - - 8 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 438 245 1,584 2,267

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES

SCHEDULE 1

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes a presentation of Adjusted OIBDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, for Liberty SiriusXM Group, Formula One Group, Liberty Live Group and the former Braves Group, together with reconciliations to operating income, as determined under GAAP. Liberty Media defines Adjusted OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, separately reported litigation settlements, restructuring, acquisition and other related costs and impairment charges.

Liberty Media believes Adjusted OIBDA is an important indicator of the operational strength and performance of its businesses by identifying those items that are not directly a reflection of each business' performance or indicative of ongoing business trends. In addition, this measure allows management to view operating results and perform analytical comparisons and benchmarking between businesses and identify strategies to improve performance. Because Adjusted OIBDA is used as a measure of operating performance, Liberty Media views operating income as the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted OIBDA is not meant to replace or supersede operating income or any other GAAP measure, but rather to supplement such GAAP measures in order to present investors with the same information that Liberty Media's management considers in assessing the results of operations and performance of its assets.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted OIBDA for Liberty Media to operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

QUARTERLY SUMMARY

(amounts in millions) 1Q23 1Q24 Liberty SiriusXM Group Operating income $ 373 $ 409 Depreciation and amortization 161 155 Stock compensation expense 48 48 Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs(a) 32 13 Adjusted OIBDA $ 614 $ 625 Formula One Group Operating income $ 16 $ 95 Depreciation and amortization 84 86 Stock compensation expense 5 12 Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs(b) - 9 Adjusted OIBDA $ 105 $ 202 Liberty Live Group Operating income $ N/A $ (2 ) Depreciation and amortization N/A - Stock compensation expense N/A 1 Adjusted OIBDA $ N/A $ (1 ) Braves Group Operating income $ (49 ) $ N/A Depreciation and amortization 15 N/A Stock compensation expense 3 N/A Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs - N/A Adjusted OIBDA $ (31 ) $ N/A Liberty Media Corporation (Consolidated) Operating income $ 340 $ 502 Depreciation and amortization 260 241 Stock compensation expense 56 61 Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs 32 22 Adjusted OIBDA $ 688 $ 826

a) During the three months ended March 31, 2024, Sirius XM Holdings recorded $12 million associated with severance and other employee costs and $1 million of impairments, primarily related to terminated software projects. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, Sirius XM Holdings recorded $23 million associated with severance and other employee costs and $9 million primarily related to a vacated office space. b) During the three months ended March 31, 2024, Formula One Group incurred $9 million of acquisition related costs associated with the completion of the Quint acquisition and the announcement of the company's planned acquisition of MotoGP.

SCHEDULE 2

This press release also includes a presentation of adjusted EBITDA of SiriusXM, which is a non-GAAP financial measure used by SiriusXM, together with a reconciliation to SiriusXM's stand-alone net income, as determined under GAAP. SiriusXM defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. SiriusXM adjusts EBITDA to exclude the impact of other expense (income) as well as certain other charges discussed below. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes or adjusts for (if applicable): (i) loss on extinguishment of debt, (ii) share-based payment expense, (iii) impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs, (iv) legal settlements/reserves and (v) other significant operating expense (income) that do not relate to the on-going performance of SiriusXM's business. SiriusXM believes adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the underlying trend of its operating performance, which provides useful information about its business apart from the costs associated with its capital structure and purchase price accounting. SiriusXM believes investors find this non-GAAP financial measure useful when analyzing past operating performance with current performance and comparing SiriusXM's operating performance to the performance of other communications, entertainment and media companies. SiriusXM believes investors use adjusted EBITDA to estimate current enterprise value and to make investment decisions. As a result of large capital investments in SiriusXM's satellite radio system, its results of operations reflect significant charges for depreciation expense. SiriusXM believes the exclusion of share-based payment expense is useful as it is not directly related to the operational conditions of its business. SiriusXM also believes the exclusion of the legal settlements and reserves, impairment, restructuring and acquisition related costs, to the extent they occur during the period, is useful as they are significant expenses not incurred as part of its normal operations for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not take into account the impact to SiriusXM's consolidated statements of comprehensive income of certain expenses, including share-based payment expense. SiriusXM endeavors to compensate for the limitations of the non-GAAP measure presented by also providing the comparable GAAP measure with equal or greater prominence and descriptions of the reconciling items, including quantifying such items, to derive the non-GAAP measure. Investors that wish to compare and evaluate SiriusXM's operating results after giving effect for these costs, should refer to net income as disclosed in SiriusXM's unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income. Since adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, SiriusXM's calculation of adjusted EBITDA may be susceptible to varying calculations; may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliation of net income to the adjusted EBITDA is calculated as follows:

Unaudited For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2024 ($ in millions) Net income: $ 233 $ 265 Add back items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA: Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs 32 28 Share-based payment expense 45 45 Depreciation and amortization 136 140 Interest expense 107 104 Other (income) expense (3 ) (12 ) Income tax expense 75 80 Adjusted EBITDA $ 625 $ 650

SCHEDULE 3

This press release includes a presentation of free cash flow of SiriusXM, which is a non-GAAP financial measure used by SiriusXM, together with a reconciliation to SiriusXM's stand-alone cash flow provided by operating activities, as determined under GAAP. SiriusXM's free cash flow is derived from cash flow provided by operating activities, net of additions to property and equipment and purchases of other investments. Free cash flow is a metric that SiriusXM's management and board of directors use to evaluate the cash generated by its operations, net of capital expenditures and other investment activity. In a capital intensive business, with significant investments in satellites, SiriusXM looks at its operating cash flow, net of these investing cash outflows, to determine cash available for future subscriber acquisition and capital expenditures, to repurchase or retire debt, to acquire other companies and to evaluate its ability to return capital to stockholders. SiriusXM excludes from free cash flow certain items that do not relate to the on-going performance of its business, such as cash flows related to acquisitions, strategic and short-term investments, including tax efficient investments in clean energy and net loan activity with related parties and other equity investees. SiriusXM believes free cash flow is an indicator of the long-term financial stability of its business. Free cash flow, which is reconciled to "Net cash provided by operating activities," is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure can be calculated by deducting amounts under the captions "Additions to property and equipment" and deducting or adding Restricted and other investment activity from "Net cash provided by operating activities" from the unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows. Free cash flow should be used in conjunction with other GAAP financial performance measures and may not be comparable to free cash flow measures presented by other companies. Free cash flow should be viewed as a supplemental measure rather than an alternative measure of cash flows from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow is limited and does not represent remaining cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt maturities. SiriusXM believes free cash flow provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding its current cash flow, along with other GAAP measures (such as cash flows from operating and investing activities), to determine its financial condition, and to compare its operating performance to other communications, entertainment and media companies. Free cash flow is calculated as follows:

Unaudited For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2024 ($ in millions) Cash flow information Net cash provided by operating activities $ 350 $ 308 Net cash used in investing activities $ (235 ) $ (363 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (119 ) $ (90 ) Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 350 $ 308 Additions to property and equipment (205 ) (174 ) Purchases of other investments (1 ) (2 ) Free cash flow $ 144 $ 132

