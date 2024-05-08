Patriot Software, LLC: Patriot Software Launches 1099 Contractor Portal Feature

New Contractor Portal Available for Streamlining Collaboration and Security for Independent Workforce Management

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Patriot Software, a provider of online accounting and payroll software for American businesses, announced the launch of the 1099 contractor portal to streamline information between clients and their independent contractors.

The 1099 contractor portal is a secure self-service platform for 1099 contract workers granting them access to view and edit their personal and direct deposit information, and their payment history from clients.

"The 1099 contractor portal was a highly requested feature," said Amie Scarpitti, Product Manager at Patriot Software. "We understand the challenges of managing 1099 contractors. The portal ensures that contractors have easy digital access to essential information for transparency and accuracy."

Patriot's new feature release comes as independent worker numbers are increasing annually. Last year, it was reported there were over 36 million independent workers, up 15.6 million from 2020.

The contractor portal is a free feature for both accounting software and payroll software customers who pay 1099 independent contractors. Clients can invite their 1099 workers to the contractor portal. Once invited, they set up usernames and passwords. The contractor portal employs the same multi-factor authentication as the employee portal, ensuring the security of personal and banking information.

The contractor portal will continue to be enhanced in the future, most notably with the ability for clients to post 1099s to the contractors' portals in time for next year's tax filing season.

About Patriot Software:

Patriot Software offers cloud-based accounting, payroll , HR, and time and attendance solutions designed to help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industry by eliminating complex processes and steep learning curves with its intuitive software. Patriot Software is dedicated to providing USA-based customer service and development, serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

