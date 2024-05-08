The Harvey: Historic Mansion Transformed into Luxury e-Boutique Hotel in Downtown New Bern

The Harvey is Officially Open for Reservations

The Harvey, a cherished historic mansion in downtown New Bern, has undergone meticulous restoration to emerge as a luxurious e-Boutique hotel. Under the esteemed management of New Bern's own Heron Hospitality, the 10-room hotel will welcome guests to its historic halls starting May 10, 2024.

Located at 221 S. Front Street, the historic building was originally constructed for ship merchant John Harvey in approximately 1797. Throughout its storied existence, serving as everything from a family home to Civil War Barracks to a learning lab, The Harvey has stood as a prominent feature of New Bern's award-winning skyline . As part of the National Register of Historic Places, the 18th-century landmark now embarks on a new chapter as New Bern's first boutique hotel, offering guests a seamless blend of historical charm and modern luxury.

The e-Boutique concept introduces innovative conveniences such as mobile check-in/check-out, digital concierge services, and smart lock technology. Guests can now enjoy a hassle-free experience from reservation to departure, all at their fingertips. The digital reservation platform makes sure you never lose access by misplacing a key. As larger hotel chains also shift away from traditional check-in models, The Harvey's intimate business model and daily staff will help guests embrace the smart travel experience.

"We are thrilled to unveil The Harvey as a shining example of New Bern's rich history and vibrant future," said Charles Cushman, CEO of Heron Hospitality. "Our investment in this landmark embodies our commitment to preservation while simultaneously introducing a cutting-edge hospitality experience to the market."

Heron Hospitality has invested over $2 million to improve & furnish the property since commencing in late 2020. Working closely with the city's Historic Preservation Commission and MBF Architects to develop an elegant design, they undertook the historic restoration project with Bruin Builders as general contractor. The renovation preserved the original woodworking and intricate architectural details while integrating modern infrastructure and smart technology for enhanced longevity. This highly-anticipated revitalization addresses a rising demand for accommodations in New Bern, in light of the area's surge in tourism and record occupancy tax collections in recent years.

About The Harvey:

The Harvey is an e-Boutique hotel situated in a revitalized 18th-century landmark in downtown New Bern, North Carolina. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Harvey underwent three years of restoration before opening in spring 2024 under the management of Heron Hospitality. Seamlessly blending historic integrity with modern hospitality, The Harvey offers guests simple, mobile check-in and check-out processes, ensuring a memorable stay steeped in timeless elegance and convenience. Book your stay at harveync.com

About Heron Hospitality:

Founded in 2016, Heron Hospitality manages a growing portfolio of properties spread across the Carolinas. Trusted by stakeholders to deliver industry expertise and strategic business acumen, the company offers a variety of services including hotel valuation and acquisition, ownership consulting, hotel and revenue management, branding, property development, and planning.

Contact:

Katie Spigner

kspigner@blueprintbc.com

336-686-8104

SOURCE: The Harvey

View the original press release on accesswire.com