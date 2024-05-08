New PHACT S1000P (scPHA) is a biodegradable resin certified for industrial and home composting

PHACT S1000P is also approved by the US FDA for Food Contact

Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - CJ Biomaterials, Inc, a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, introduced PHACT S1000P Semi-Crystalline PHA (scPHA) today at NPE 2024 in Orlando, Florida. The new scPHA biopolymer is an environmentally friendly, biobased material that is TÜV OK-certified home and industrial compostable, as well as TÜV OK-certified marine and soil biodegradable. The launch of PHACT S1000P broadens the range of applications in which CJ Biomaterials can develop solutions for its customers, particularly in areas where functional biodegradation is critical.

CJ Biomaterials entered the PHA market in 2022 when it introduced PHACT A1000P, its amorphous PHA (aPHA) solution. Compared to scPHA and crystalline PHA, aPHA is a softer, more rubbery version of the biopolymer that offers different performance characteristics. The new PHACT S1000P is a more rigid variety of PHA and is more suitable for applications that require high-heat stability. It can be processed using various conversion technologies, such as injection molding, thermoforming, film, sheet, and fiber. In addition to being TÜV OK-certified, PHACT S1000P is also included on the US Food and Drug Administration Inventory of Effective Food Contact Substances (FCS), joining PHACT A1000P. Thus, CJ Biomaterials aPHA and scPHA can both be used to manufacture food-contacting packaging materials that are sold in the United States and come into contact with food, including rigid and flexible packaging, food serviceware, and other products.

"The addition of this new scPHA product expands our portfolio, allowing us to blend our main PHAs to meet diverse technical and functional needs," says Max Senechal, Chief Commercial Officer at CJ Biomaterials. "PHACT S1000P offers excellent biodegradability under various conditions, including anaerobic, aquatic, and compost environments. This versatility enables us to offer tailored solutions for a wide range of applications, from flexible packaging materials to rigid, thermoformed or injection molded, solutions."

Senechal notes that CJ Biomaterials is investing to meet the anticipated market demand for its technology. This includes boosting capacity at its manufacturing facility in Pasuruan, Indonesia, specifically to expand production of both its aPHA and scPHA solutions.

For information on CJ Biomaterials new scPHA technology, visit https://www.cjbiomaterials.com or stop by NPE booth S28193 (South Hall, Level 1, Science Material Zone) to meet with one of their experts.

CJ Biomaterials introduced its newest polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) solution, PHACT S1000P Semi-Crystalline PHA , today at NPE 2024. PHACT S1000P broadens the range of applications in which CJ Biomaterials can develop solutions for its customers, particularly in areas where functional biodegradation is critical.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9734/208196_73a401d5e496aa96_002full.jpg

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, USA, CJ Biomaterials develops meaningful solutions that positively affect our planet, human health and well-being by addressing the challenges posed by plastic waste. The company invents and manufactures biopolymers and bio-based chemicals as part of a long-term vision to create a more sustainable future, by enabling true circular solutions that replace many non-recyclable, non-reusable and fossil fuel-based plastics and chemicals. CJ Biomaterials is a global leader in the manufacture of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)-both polymers and associated basic chemicals. CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of CJ BIO, is part of CJ CheilJedang, a global lifestyle company with a vision to inspire a new life filled with health, happiness, and convenience.

Media Contact

Resource Advantage

Dan Green

dgreen@resourceadvantage.com

CJ Biomaterials

Heidi Lebel

Cj.biomaterials@cj.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208196

SOURCE: CJ Biomaterials