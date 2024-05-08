K?rber also recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice in 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for Warehouse Management Systems

Körber, a global provider of warehouse management system (WMS) solutions, announced today that it has been positioned as a Leader for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems report again this year.

Körber was also recently acknowledged in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). The 'Voice of the Customer' report, which aggregates user reviews into actionable insights, highlighted Körber with an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 41 reviews, with 95% of reviewers willing to recommend Körber as of 31st August 2023. Placed in the upper-right corner of the "Voice of the Customer" grid, Körber was recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice.

Körber provides a suite of end-to-end solutions spanning warehouse management, warehouse control, order management, robotics, voice and simulation to empower global businesses to further digitize and automate warehouses to meet today's extensive supply chain pressures.

"More than 70% of companies state that their supply chain complexity has grown over the past year and more than 80% recognize the supply chain is mission critical," said Sean Elliott, CTO Software, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "We view our placement as a Leader in the Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Warehouse Management Systems as another milestone in our journey to enable companies to build and future-proof agile, efficient and resilient supply chains."

As companies scramble to address rising consumer expectations, effective supply chain technology is of vital importance. Körber's WMS solutions make it possible to meet and exceed their outcomes across all levels of complexity and scale, by catering to the unique needs of small businesses, global enterprises and third-party logistics providers, all driving to meet end consumer expectations. Körber's comprehensive suite of supply chain solutions combine to ensure businesses have the technology at their fingertips to revolutionize the end-to-end supply chain--from source to doorstep delivery.

Examples include:

Fabfitfun: US-based subscription business that deployed Körber's WMS solution to manage enormous order volumes during multiple peak seasons each year.

Les Grands Chais de France (LGCF): French wine exporting company relies on Körber's WMS, Warehouse Control System (WCS), Voice and Gamification solutions to accelerate performance at 14 sites.

Officeworks: Australian store chain offering office supplies, furniture and technology harnessed Körber's WMS and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) to modernize their supply chain operations.

REWE International: Austrian food and drugstore retailer deployed Körber's WMS at 40 locations across Austria and Eastern Europe, bringing maximum flexibility to meet the grocery retail industry's multi-layered demands.

Titan Brands: American online retail company joined Körber to optimize the end customer experience through an integrated interplay of Körber's WMS and Order Management System (OMS).

