A groundbreaking research study,1 sequencing DNA samples from the Pre-MEASURE study2 strongly indicates that the detection of residual FLT3 internal tandem duplication (ITD) mutations in the blood of adult subjects with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in first complete remission (CR) is associated with worse outcomes after post allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT).

This follow-up study performed measurable residual disease (MRD) testing on DNA of 537 subjects with FLT3-ITD AML from the Pre-MEASURE study using Invivoscribe's RUO FLT3 ITD MRD Assay kit and bioinformatics software. Its findings underscore the likely significance of residual FLT3-ITD in first CR in predicting relapse and mortality post-transplant.

A key finding from this research study was that AML subjects with residual FLT3-ITD detected prior to allogeneic HCT trended towards elevated risk of relapse and mortality post-transplant, with a dose-dependent correlation within this study population.

Dr. Hourigan, Director of the Virginia Tech FBRI Cancer Research Center in Washington, DC and Principal Investigator of the study, remarked, "This research underscores the value of pre-transplant testing for residual FLT3-ITD in adults with AML. The association of MRD test results with post-transplant outcomes opens up the potential of refining treatment strategies to improve survival."

Moving forward, the study calls for further research to explore alternative approaches for high-risk populations who may not benefit from current standard care protocols.

Dr. Jeff Miller, CEO/CSO at Invivoscribe commented, "We are thrilled to see the remarkable association of clinical outcomes that were so clearly delineated using our research use only test and software. This research study enhances our understanding of AML monitoring and treatment."

Invivoscribe is a global, vertically-integrated biotechnology company dedicated to Improving Lives with Precision Diagnostics. For nearly thirty years, Invivoscribe has improved the quality of healthcare worldwide by providing high quality standardized research reagents, tests, and bioinformatics tools to advance the field of precision medicine. Invivoscribe has a successful track record of partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies interested in developing and commercializing companion diagnostics, and provides expertise in both regulatory and laboratory services. Providing distributable kits, as well as clinical trial services through its globally located clinical lab subsidiaries (LabPMM), Invivoscribe is an ideal partner from diagnostic development, through clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and commercialization. For additional information, please visit www.invivoscribe.com or contact us at inquiry@invivoscribe.com and follow us on Linked In.

