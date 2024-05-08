Travelers can enter to become a tourist for the year and snag 25% off flights

PLAY, a low-cost airline operating flights between the United States and Europe, today announced it is giving away free flights for one year to make a lucky winner a "tourist for the year." PLAY is celebrating National Tourist Appreciation Day all week long with this giveaway plus 25% off flights to 10 destinations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508827097/en/

Travelers can enter PLAY's giveaway to become a tourist for the year. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today through May 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET, travelers can enter to win free PLAY flights for one year from Boston, New York, and D.C. to more than 40 destinations. With flight costs covered by PLAY, the winner of this giveaway can embark on spontaneous trips, plan getaways to dream destinations, and experience new cultures at incredible destinations without spending their budget to fly across the Atlantic. Aspiring tourists can enter PLAY's giveaway at https://www.flyplay.com/en-us/tourist-for-a-year-giveaway. The lucky winner will be selected randomly and announced on May 16, 2024. PLAY will notify the winner via email.

With low-cost flights, PLAY makes travel to Iceland and other incredible European destinations, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, London, Paris, Venice, and more, accessible and affordable for all travelers. While only one person can win the Tourist for a Year Giveaway, PLAY invites all travelers to add another trip to their 2024 travel schedule with 25% off flights to 10 destinations: Iceland, Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Gothenburg, Hamburg, London, Paris, and Stockholm. Passengers can book now to explore a new tourist destination or revisit their favorite place, spending even less than PLAY's already low fares with this incredible discount.

"We want to celebrate all of our travelers and passengers with this exciting promotion," said PLAY CEO Einar Örn Ólafsson. "Travelers can take advantage of this discount on our already affordable flights to visit more tourist destinations this year and enter for the chance to fly with us for free for a whole year."

The 25% flight discount begins today and ends on May 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The booking periods for discounted flights from New York Stewart International Airport are June through December 2024 or July through December 2024 for flights from Boston Logan International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport; both exclude Thanksgiving. The offer applies to airfare (not taxes, fees, additional services and carrier charges). Restrictions and baggage fees apply, additional details of this promotion are available at https://www.flyplay.com/en-us/tourist-for-a-year-giveaway.

Learn more about PLAY or book a flight here.

About PLAY

PLAY is a low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe, and North America as of 2022. Founded in Reykjavík in 2019 by a management team with significant experience in the aviation industry, the company operates flights on new Airbus A321NEO and A320NEO aircraft, offering streamlined, no-frills service that allows travelers to pay less and "play more." Safety comes first for PLAY. On-time performance, simplicity, happiness and low prices are the airline's core principles.

The airline seeks to enable passengers to see the world, but not without considering its environmental impact. PLAY is being developed with sustainability initiatives and benchmarks in place to track and reduce fuel consumption, offset carbon emissions, and limit waste. Learn more or book a flight at www.flyplay.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508827097/en/

Contacts:

U.S. Press Contact

Laura Shubel

BIG FISH PR for PLAY

617-713-3800

play@bigfishpr.com