Premium Pouch UK Ltd: Company Hiring Nicotine Pouch Tester with a Monthly Salary of 2800 Euros

"Our products is loved by Scandinavian people and now we are looking for different kind of people to build best possible nicotine pouch products to world-wide market.," states a job posting on company site Premiumpouchglobal.com, which has generated discussion on social media.

The company Premium Pouch UK Ltd is advertising for a product tester for nicotine pouches. This is a remote position with a monthly salary of 2800 euros.

The main responsibilities include testing new and existing company products and providing feedback on their quality, flavor, composition, and usability, as outlined in the advertisement.

The tester is expected to work with the product development team, monitor and analyze market trends and competitor products, participate in product training and demonstrations, and collaborate with the marketing team to share product feedback and recommendations on social media and other marketing channels.

The company is looking for a product tester with an interest in nicotine pouches and similar products and requests applicants to detail their history with nicotine products in their application.

Thousands of Applications

The job posting does not include contact details; instead, applications must be filled out on the company's website. By making phone calls, the company's contact persons can be found.

"We ourselves are a bit surprised by the huge popularity of the job. Our advertisement has been viewed 250,000 times," said Saku Koponen, the company's marketing manager, on Wednesday morning.

According to Koponen, thousands of applications have already been received.

"The pace of job applications only seems to be accelerating," Koponen reports.

For now, the company is only looking for one product tester.

"Testing the pouches is a small part of the job, and it's done with nicotine-free products. The role also involves a lot of collaboration, meetings, planning, and monitoring trends," Koponen lists.

Koponen assures that they will review all applications.

"We've received applications from all walks of life. Those who we can clearly see are not serious will not advance to the next stage," Koponen says.

"It's worthwhile to carefully read the job posting and consider whether you can meet the criteria. We read all applications and will respond to them in order," Koponen assures.

