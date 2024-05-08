Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCQB: GLWLF) ("Glow" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of April 18, 2024, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has issued a failure to file cease trade order against the Company in respect of the Company's securities under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions (the "CTO").

The CTO was issued as a result of the Company's failure to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certifications of annual filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings") before the April 29, 2024 filing deadline.

Despite the CTO, a beneficial holder of a security of the Company who is not, and was not as of the date of the CTO, an insider or control person of the Company may sell securities of the Company acquired before the date of the CTO if: (a) the sale is made through a "foreign organized regulated market", as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada; and (b) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Holders of the Company's securities are urged to consult with their own investment advisors or legal counsel about the implications of the CTO.

The Company does not expect an interruption of the operations of the Company during the CTO. Revocation of the CTO is expected to occur within a few days after the Annual Filings are made.

Until the Company has filed the Annual Filings, members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out. The Company confirms that, other than as disclosed in prior press releases and material change reports, there have been no material business developments since the filing of the Company's latest interim financial report.

