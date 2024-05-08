Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - Hiru Corp (OTC Pink: HIRU), proudly announces the appointment of Vlad Duba as its new interim CEO. With a distinguished career spanning continents and industries, Vlad Duba brings a wealth of expertise in business development, financial restructuring, and strategic advancement. His operational experience traverses sectors including banking, oil and gas, industrial real estate, pharmacy, and mining.

During his tenure in the mining sector, Vlad undertook pivotal roles in projects crucial to the Green Energy Revolution. Notable achievements include the discovery of a significant Copper deposit in Kyrgyzstan and the management of a Lithium brownfield project in Russia. His leadership has been instrumental in driving initiatives in collaboration with companies listed on the TSX and OTC exchanges.

In 2022, Vlad embarked on a journey to West Africa, focusing on opportunities in mining with a specific emphasis on Clean Energy metals. This led to the inception of Carbon Offset projects, aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions. These initiatives, encompassing Improved Cookstoves, Reforestation, Agro-forestry, BioChar, and more, have emerged as potent instruments for reducing emissions. Vlad's video address can be viewed at this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xb6kUZjxCag. Transcripts of the video and Vlad's CV are available on OTC Markets (OTC Pink: HIRU) as supplemental Filings.

Vlad's Interim CEO role will expand into both the COO and CEO of mining operations and control ownership with earn out thresholds and as a permanent CEO; as new additional mining executives are added to the HIRU team.

The appointment of Vlad Duba as interim CEO marks a pivotal moment for Hiru Corporation, aligning with its commitment to sustainability and innovative solutions for the current Hiru challenges and entry in the mining space.

More updates will follow shortly.

About Hiru Corporation

HIRU is a holding Company (The Company) holds interest in 3 operating enterprises.

Mining Business in Africa Gold Trading / Processing (United Arab Emirates (Dubai) Freight & Warehouse services with company-owned physical locations in FL and CA.

The Company also has a codeshare type of agreement to utilize up to other POP (Point of Presence) locations throughout USA and Canada with over 25 FBA capabilities. The Company also has a well-developed water package infrastructure and an operating water packing division. The water division is currently in a diversification mode & being made available for sale to a qualified buyer / operator. See OTC Filings 3-4-24 OTC: HIRU Supplemental filing Business Alignment

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

