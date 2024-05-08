Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - As Memorial Day approaches, Bushnell Congregational Church is proud to announce its annual clothing drive, dedicated to supporting Detroiters who are in need. The drive will take place over Memorial Day weekend at the church's location: 15000 Southfield Rd, Detroit, MI 48223.

This initiative aims to provide essential clothing items to those in our community who may be experiencing hardship. With the support of generous donors and volunteers, we hope to make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals and families in Detroit who are facing challenges. Roy Isaac III, Board member of Bushnell Congregational Church, emphasized the significance of coming together as a community to support one another, especially during times of need. "Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who have served our country, and part of that honor is extending a helping hand to those who require assistance," he stated.





The clothing drive will accept donations of new or gently used clothing for all ages and sizes. Items such as shirts, pants, jackets, shoes, and accessories are greatly appreciated. All donations can be dropped off at Bushnell Congregational Church during the following hours:

Saturday, May 25th: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sunday, May 26th: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

For more information about the clothing drive or to inquire about volunteer opportunities, please contact Bushnell Congregational Church at BushnellChurch.com or call 313-910-7957.

Let's join together this Memorial Day weekend to support our fellow Detroiters and make a positive difference in our community.

Bushnell Congregational Church located at 15000Southfield Road, Detroit, MI 48223

