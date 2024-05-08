New partnership between Zip and 4C will accelerate how they deliver digital procurement solutions to enterprises

Zip, the leading Intake and Procurement Orchestration Platform, teams up with 4C Associates, Europe's award-winning commercial, supply chain and operations consultancy, to tackle the complex challenges of global procurement and bring cutting-edge digital procurement solutions to enterprises.

Traditional, outdated procurement solutions are driving organization-wide silos and inefficiencies; finance and procurement leaders don't have the visibility or tools they need to properly manage spend or drive growth. The new partnership will enable Zip and 4C to empower large organizations to transform their procurement processes at pace, maximizing their impact by embedding process excellence in market leading software solutions to improve supplier management, planning and forecasting, risk and resilience, and process efficiency. 4C's deep and extensive reach in Europe will help Zip better serve customers in the UK, where demand for Zip's platform and intake and procurement orchestration solutions is growing.

Zip is the modern answer to business spend and has helped customers save over $4.4 billion. Powering global payments in over 140 countries, Zip, on average, enables 90%+ purchase order backed spend and delivers a 5x faster purchasing process to customers worldwide. Zip's best-in-class capabilities span the full procurement lifecycle from intake and sourcing to contracting, ordering and payments and integrate cross-functional systems to provide streamlined operations and unprecedented levels of visibility into business spend.

4C is a leading B Corp-certified commercial, supply chain, and operations consultancy that delivers sustainable impact for their clients and society. With a proven record in the public and private sectors and across multiple industries, spend categories, and geographies, their deep expertise in technology and analytics drives faster, better operational decisions. Their team of 100+ consultants and more than 20 nationalities delivers a diversity of knowledge, experience, and thinking that helps organizations solve their most complex problems and configure commercial and supply chain capabilities in the most efficient and sustainable way.

"4C is thrilled to be partnering with Zip, bringing together cutting-edge procurement technology with our deep functional insight and experience," says 4C's Managing Director, Jeremy Smith. "Together, 4C and Zip will deliver the full digital procurement transformation that tackles client challenges and harnesses digital opportunity."

About Zip

Zip's Procurement Orchestration Platform empowers businesses to accelerate the procurement process, mitigate risk, and drive growth by offering a single front door to unify the teams, tasks, and tools involved in working with suppliers. With Zip, businesses can maximize employee adoption of purchasing policies and increase spend visibility and control. The modern answer to business spend, Zip's AI-powered platform is helping the world's largest organizations, including Discover, Northwestern Mutual, Snowflake, and Canva, maximize the ROI of every dollar. To learn more, visit ziphq.com.

About 4C

4C is a leading commercial, supply chain and operations consultancy that harnesses the power of people and collaboration to build transformative solutions that create a sustainable impact for clients and society. A firm believer that business can be a powerful tool for creating positive change, 4C is a proud B Corp, leading the way towards a more sustainable and equitable future. The international team helps clients to improve efficiency and reduce costs, adopt new technologies, drive sustainable growth, and navigate the complexities of the post-pandemic world across all sectors including the government and public sector, regulated industries, retail, consumer, hospitality, life sciences and financial services. To find out more about 4C, please visit https://www.4cassociates.com/.

