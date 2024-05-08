JS Operating Co: Jungle Scout Announces the Appointment of a New CEO

Jungle Scout Announces Jay Lovelace as New CEO, Succeeding Founder Greg Mercer, Who Transitions to a Strategic Role on the Board of Directors

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Jungle Scout, the leading Amazon intelligence platform for Amazon sellers and brands, today announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Jay Lovelace.



Jungle Scout CEO Jay Lovelace

Lovelace's appointment marks the exit of Jungle Scout founder and CEO Greg Mercer. Mercer has served as the company's leader since he founded Jungle Scout in February 2015.

Mercer will continue his role as a member of Jungle Scout's board of directors, providing strategic guidance and vision to steer the company's evolution from a high-level perspective.

"The decision to step back from my day-to-day role as Jungle Scout's CEO wasn't lightly made. I've spent nine years building Jungle Scout to a level of success I could only have imagined. As we position Jungle Scout as an enterprise solution for global brands and retailers, I want to ensure we're equipped with the caliber of experience needed to amplify Jungle Scout's growth," Mercer said.

"Jungle Scout was born out of needs I had as an Amazon seller and grew to a 150+ person team with over one million customers. I'm proud of what I've been able to build here. As I step back to focus on other pursuits, namely, growing my young family, I have the utmost confidence that Jay can help us evolve Jungle Scout for a new generation of professional sellers and brands."

Lovelace comes to Jungle Scout with a wealth of experience scaling business-to-business organizations, leading dynamic teams, and executing bold growth strategies in the brand and retail data analytics space.

Most recently, Lovelace served as President, Chief Commercial Officer, and Chief Sales Officer for SPINS, a data analytics provider and growth partner for consumer packaged goods brands. Prior to joining SPINS, Lovelace spent 18 years at CareerBuilder where he notably served as President of CareerBuilder's Talent Solutions Division, also serving in leadership positions like President of Enterprise Sales, President of CareerBuilder Healthcare, and Vice President of Corporate Marketing.

"I'm thrilled to join Jungle Scout at such an exciting point in its trajectory. I'm committed to building upon the incredible foundation laid by Greg and this customer-driven team of Jungle Scouters," Lovelace said.

"Together, we will continue to empower sellers on Jungle Scout's flagship platform with the Amazon intelligence they rely on to launch and scale while unlocking new ways for brands, retailers, and data providers to win on the world's largest ecommerce platform with Jungle Scout Cobalt."

