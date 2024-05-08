MTE Corporation Named a 2024 Top Workplace by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / MTE Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners and leading global supplier of power quality solutions, is proud to announce that they have been named a Top Workplace by The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. This esteemed award highlights outstanding businesses in Southeastern Wisconsin, and MTE Corporation is honored to be counted among the distinguished recipients.

"Our team is ecstatic to be acknowledged as a premier workplace in our region," stated Ahsan Javed, President. "This distinction underscores the tireless dedication and passion of our employees. Moving forward, we will continue to provide our team with a supportive and engaging workplace experience that enables us to chart a course to even greater accomplishments."

For 2024, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel invited 2,890 organizations to survey their employees, and based on empirical feedback, 169 firms earned recognition as top workplaces. Employers receive the Top Workplaces recognition when their employee benchmarks exceed national standards.

Highlighting the significance of the award, Charlene Franz, Vice President of Human Resources and Environment, Health, & Safety at MTE Corporation, emphasized, "This honor speaks volumes about our company culture, which is anchored in the values of teamwork, integrity, respect, and commitment. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we are dedicated to maintaining a workplace environment that fosters their well-being and continuous professional development."

MTE team members participated in a confidential survey, rating the company on various aspects such as leadership, career advancement opportunities, workplace flexibility, compensation, benefits, and the impact of company policies on innovation and morale.

About MTE Corporation

MTE Corporation is a global supplier of power quality products designed to improve the reliability of power electronic systems. MTE designs, manufactures, and distributes passive harmonic filters, line/load reactors, link chokes, dV/dt and sinewave motor protection filters, TEAL® Power Conditioning and Distribution Units, and custom magnetic products for the most demanding industries. MTE Corporation is an operating company within the Diversified Industrial Segment of Steel Partners Holding L.P. For more information, please visit www.mtecorpstaging.wpenginepowered.com.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. For more information about Steel Partners, please visit www.steelpartners.com.

To learn about working at MTE Corporation, visit our Careers page at mtecorp.com.

