On November 3rd, 2023, Carmila SA (Paris:CARM) (ISIN: FR0010828137) has entered into a Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux (the "Contract"). This Contract, with an initial amount of 971 454,65 Euros and 124 528 number of Shares, aims to promote the liquidity of the Shares of Carmila SA on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

In order to adjust the amount available for this Contract, on 7 May 2024 a withdrawal of 78 000 Shares from the Liquidity Account (the "Withdrawal") has been carried out.

The Withdrawal has been executed in accordance with the legal provisions in force, and more specifically with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), the delegated Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards concerning the criteria, procedure and requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the requirements for maintaining, withdrawing or amending the conditions for admission, and Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, and the AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, applicable as of July 1, 2021.

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2023, its portfolio was valued at €5.9 billion and is made up of 201 shopping centres, with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC"). Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

