Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - Maxwell Biosciences, a preclinical drug platform company focused on developing biomimetic therapeutics that improve upon natural immune system peptides based on its patented Claromer® technology platform, today announced that they have entered into a second Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID)). Part of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, USAMRIID is the U.S Army's premier institution and facility for defensive research into countermeasures against biological warfare, located on Fort Detrick, Maryland.

USAMRIID will test Maxwell Biosciences' Claromer peptoids for use as an antiviral therapeutic agent in USAMRIID's established in vivo infection models and as an antibacterial therapeutic against USAMRIID's bacterial select agent collection. Pending successful results from initial testing and by mutual agreement, small animal dosing and tolerability tests would also be performed by USAMRIID.

"Entering a second collaborative research and development agreement with USAMRIID, the world's preeminent biodefense research organization, demonstrates the remarkable momentum behind Maxwell's Claromer platform technology," said J.Scotch McClure, CEO of Maxwell Biosciences.

"Our CRADAs with USAMRIID accelerate research into how Maxwell's technology may be a crucial biodefense tool with impacts for both military and civilian populations," continued McClure. "With infectious disease threats like Avian Flu continuing to emerge - these agreements set America firmly in a global leadership position by developing effective therapeutics against existential pathogens."

About USAMRIID

Since 1969, USAMRIID has provided leading edge medical capabilities to deter and defend against current and emerging biological threat agents. The Institute is the only laboratory in the Department of Defense equipped to safely study highly hazardous viruses requiring maximum containment at Biosafety Level 4. Research conducted at USAMRIID leads to vaccines, drugs, diagnostics, and training programs that protect both Warfighters and civilians. The Institute's unique science and technology base serves not only to address current threats to our Armed Forces but also is an essential element in the medical response to any future biological threats that may confront our nation. For more information, visit: https://usamriid.health.mil/.

About Maxwell Biosciences

Founded in 2016, Maxwell Biosciences is a pre-clinical drug platform company that develops biomimetic therapeutics-synthetic compounds that mimic and improve upon natural immune system peptides. Inspired by nature, these small molecules have been shown to be effective against Ebola, pan-coronavirus, pan-Influenza A (avian, swine, and human) in destroying not just viruses, but also all tested bacteria, fungi and biofilms with a single compound, while safely avoiding healthy cells. This "One Drug for Many Bugs" technology has been shown to be well-tolerated in human tissues in vitro, and in multiple animal studies, are shelf-stable and do not require a cold-chain. The compounds imitate key components of the immune system, humanity's greatest asset in fighting disease. Maxwell's technology is protected by numerous granted and pending patents and is led by a world-class team of scientists, military veterans, and experienced life science executives.

To learn more about Maxwell Biosciences, visit MaxwellBiosciences.com, or follow us on X.

Contact Info: 1-855-629-2461; investor.relations@maxwellbiosciences.com

The information contained in this press release does not necessarily reflect the position or the policy of the Government and no official endorsement should be inferred.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208303

SOURCE: Maxwell Biosciences, Inc.