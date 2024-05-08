Northern Trust India Observes Neurodiversity Awareness Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Neurodiversity Awareness Month was recently observed at our offices in India.

Our employee led Abilities Business Resource Council organized several events and initiatives locally to raise employee awareness about neurodiversity.

Led by external expert's employees participated in an Immersive Experience event leveraging experiential learning approaches to foster a deeper understanding and empathy for neurodivergent individuals.

Workshops aimed at challenging stereotypes and equip participants with practical tools to create a more inclusive and supportive workplace.

A panel discussion was held with our employees who are neurodiverse. They bravely shared their experiences and perspectives.

With our larger efforts of giving back to the community and supporting diverse suppliers we partnered with Blue Elephant Soapery, an entrepreneurial venture run by a woman on the autism spectrum to talk about her journey as well as showcase her work to our employees.

"We are proud of our continued efforts to foster a culture of inclusion for employees with diverse abilities." Sachin Singh (Senior Vice President, Global Securities Services).





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Northern Trust

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust

View the original press release on accesswire.com