Aeonsemi, a leader in high-speed Ethernet ICs, is entering the automotive market with the introduction of Nemo, industry's most complete IEEE 802.3ch compliant multi-Gigabit Ethernet chipset for In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) applications. Nemo features the world's first automotive switch with integrated 10GBASE-T1 PHYs and the industry's lowest power 10GBASE-T1 PHYs for symmetric and asymmetric communications. Providing end-to-end solutions, the chipset comprises a CSI-2 serializer bridge, a CSI-2 deserializer hub, a single/dual-port PHY, and a 6-port zonal switch.

Ethernet has emerged as the technology of choice in automotive networking. It enables zonal Electrical/Electronic (E/E) architecture leading to significant performance improvements, wiring harness weight reduction and cost savings. However, high-speed sensor links have remained separate from the Ethernet IVN. They rely on proprietary point-to-point SerDes technology due to the lack of high-speed, low-power, cost-effective asymmetrical Ethernet solutions. The Nemo chipset bridges this gap by offering the industry's lowest power 10G/5G/2.5G symmetric and asymmetric connectivity in Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE) mode over 15 meters of single-twisted-pair or coaxial cable. The AS30110 serializer consumes less than 300mW with a 10Gbps payload and less than 200mW with a 5Gbps payload. The AS30010/20single/dual-port PHYs consume under 800mW power per port in symmetric 10Gbps mode.

"With the increased adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Full Self-Driving (FSD), the market for sensors, including cameras, radar, and LiDAR, is expected to grow at a 14% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) to $27 billion by 2028," explained Pierrick Boulay, Senior Technology Market Analyst, Automotive Semiconductors at Yole Group. Ethernet-based sensors can significantly reduce automotive sensing system cost as more sensors are added to each vehicle.

OEMs and Tier 1s seek sensor link solutions that are based on an open standard such as IEEE 802.3ch, with an interoperable multi-vendor ecosystem. "Contrary to the misconception that Ethernet PHYs are not power-efficient for asymmetric sensor links, our Ethernet camera solution is the lowest power among all available serializers at comparable speeds. It comes in a compact 5mm x 5mm package and supports referenceless operation to further reduce the Bill of Materials (BOM) cost," stated Yunteng Huang, CEO of Aeonsemi. "The Nemo chipset marks a significant milestone in IVN evolution. By enabling seamless end-to-end integration of automotive sensors into a unified Ethernet network, we streamline the software and hardware of the 'datacenter on wheels' for tomorrow's intelligent vehicles."

Key Features of the Nemo Chipset:

AS30110: CSI-2 serializer bridge with industry's lowest power of under 300mW at 10Gbps. It supports Power over Coaxial (PoC) with 50% BOM reduction.

CSI-2 serializer bridge with industry's lowest power of under 300mW at 10Gbps. It supports Power over Coaxial (PoC) with 50% BOM reduction. AS30240: Quad-port aggregation deserializer hub with built-in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) functions.

Quad-port aggregation deserializer hub with built-in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) functions. AS30010/20: Single/dual-port 10GBASE-T1 PHY with under 800mW power consumption per port in 10Gbps full duplex symmetrical mode.

Single/dual-port 10GBASE-T1 PHY with under 800mW power consumption per port in 10Gbps full duplex symmetrical mode. AS30340: 6-port Ethernet switch for zonal aggregation. It comes with 4 integrated MGBASE-T1 PHYs and has 40Gbps switching bandwidth.

Designed on TSMC's automotive process node, the Nemo chipset is AEC-Q100 grade 2 and ISO26262 ASIL-B compliant. Evaluation kits and samples are available to selected customers, and an end-to-end live demo will be showcased at AutoSens in Detroit, May 21-23.

For more information about the Nemo chipset and how it can transform in-vehicle networking, visit Aeonsemi's website or contact nemo@aeonsemi.com.

About Aeonsemi:

Aeonsemi is a fabless Integrated Circuit (IC) design company headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. Our mission is to deliver the next-generation networking infrastructure empowering the AI of Things. We provide chip solutions for communication, industrial, and automotive applications, enabling data to move at faster speeds with more precise timing and greater power efficiency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508485529/en/

Contacts:

Aeonsemi

(650) 308-9669

nemo@aeonsemi.com