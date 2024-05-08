Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash Applications for the second consecutive year.

Gartner defines the invoice-to-cash (I2C) applications market as, "cloud-based applications that enable corporate controllers to automatically manage collections and apply customer payments to invoices." And according to Gartner, "Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow."

"Esker is honored to be recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for the second year in a row. This latest recognition is, in our opinion, a testament to our teams' hard work to provide efficient, innovative and valuable solutions for our customers," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "Our AI-driven automation solutions help AR teams achieve their ultimate goal: faster cash collection, improved customer experience and smarter growth strategies, while eliminating tedious tasks for employees."

"Our customers trust us to help them achieve their financial transformation goals," said Maud Berger, I2C Product Manager at Esker. "They have been vital to this journey, and we remain committed to helping them unlock value and drive growth with our innovative solutions."

"I absolutely love risk level prioritization on the system," said Novuna Business Cash Flow Credit Manager. "It helped us drive our decisions every day and empowered the team members to work flexibly and autonomously."

Supported by AI technology, Esker's Accounts Receivable solution suite provides a true global solution to optimize the I2C process and remove the obstacles preventing timely cash collection, resulting in:

Faster collections via automated tasks and predictive analytics

Improved decisions with better credit risk management and cash collection forecasting

Enhanced collaboration within the organization and with customers

Faster allocation through AI-powered efficiencies

Instant visibility into all customer actions and performance

Happier customers thanks to more strategic relationships

To access a complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash Applications, please click here.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at esker.com/blog.

