Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - CloudNine AI, founded by Michael Brown is excited to announce its new service offering, which provides a number of different use cases for businesses to more effectively manage their data. Some of the use cases include securing sensitive information, data privacy, governance, risk, and compliance.

The movement toward modernized AI data infrastructure follows a recent surge in demand for consolidating and instantly analyzing disparate data sources using augmented intelligence.





In terms of casework, CloudNine AI has collaborated with clients across various enterprise sectors, including government agencies, insurance providers, and banking institutions. Regarding its immediate growth plans, CloudNine AI plans to expand its rollout with healthcare providers and payers.

Many businesses struggle with data trapped in siloed systems, hindering analysis and hindering informed decision-making. New approaches that leverage augmented intelligence (AI) and automation can address this challenge by creating a unified data landscape.

This unified data approach offers significant benefits. AI can automatically clean and unify data, leading to more accurate and reliable results. Easier access to this unified data empowers faster exploration, discovery, and collaboration, ultimately leading to better decision-making.

However, traditional data management can be disruptive and risky. Changing data structures in existing systems can disrupt operations and be time-consuming to implement and test. Connecting separate systems without a unified platform can be complex and prone to errors.

CloudNine AI's context engine offers a solution. It provides a unified data store that can easily incorporate new information types without causing significant technical issues or business disruptions, a major advantage compared to traditional methods.

The benefits of unified data extend beyond theoretical advantages. For example, disparate data creates challenges in timely diagnosis, treatment access, and cost transparency in the healthcare industry. Unified data can improve patient care, research effectiveness, and insurance approvals. Similarly, fragmented data on cancer stages hinders effective diagnosis and treatment. A unified platform with a "single source of truth" can improve outcomes for patients and medical professionals.

By leveraging AI and unified data platforms, businesses can overcome data management hurdles and gain a competitive advantage. CloudNine AI exemplifies how this approach can be implemented effectively, minimizing disruption and maximizing benefits.

CloudNine AI innovates by providing businesses with human-centric AI tools that enable strategic data storage and predictive analytics. These tools empower organizations to make smarter decisions by effectively utilizing their data resources.

