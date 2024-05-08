Decisions at Securitas' Annual General Meeting 2024

Securitas AB (publ) held an Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, May 8, 2024, in Stockholm.

Appropriation of profit and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Statement of Income and the Balance Sheet for the Parent Company as well as the Consolidated Statement of Income and the Consolidated Balance Sheet as per December 31, 2023. In accordance with the proposal of the Board, the AGM resolved to pay a dividend of SEK 3.80 per share, to be distributed to the shareholders in two payments of SEK 1.90 per share, respectively. Record date is May 13, 2024, for the first dividend and November 18, 2024, for the second dividend. The first dividend is estimated to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB starting on May 16, 2024, for the first dividend and November 21, 2024, for the second dividend. The AGM discharged the Board of Directors and the President from liability for the financial year of 2023.

Board of Directors

The AGM resolved that the number of Board members shall be eight, with no deputy members. The AGM re-elected Åsa Bergman, John Brandon, Fredrik Cappelen, Gunilla Fransson, Sofia Schörling Högberg, Harry Klagsbrun, Johan Menckel and Jan Svensson as Board members. Jan Svensson was re-elected Chair of the Board. The fee to the Board members was determined to SEK 10 830 000 in total (including fees for committee work) apportioned so that the Chair of the Board shall receive SEK 2 900 000 and the other Board members SEK 960 000 each. The Chair of the Audit Committee shall receive SEK 450 000, the Chair of the Remuneration Committee SEK 120 000, the members of the Audit Committee each SEK 290 000 and the members of the Remuneration Committee each SEK 60 000.

Auditor

As auditors, the AGM decided to re-elect the auditing firm Ernst & Young AB, Stockholm, with authorized accountant Rickard Andersson as auditor in charge, for a period up to and including the AGM for 2025. The auditor's fees are to be paid as per agreement.

Remuneration report and incentive program

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' report regarding remuneration. The AGM also resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal and in line with resolutions at the AGMs since 2019, respectively, to implement a long-term incentive program (LTI 2024/2026).

Authorization of the Board to resolve on acquisition and transfer of the company's shares

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM resolved to authorize the Board to resolve upon acquisitions and transfers of the company's own shares of Series B.

Guidelines for remuneration to members of Group Management

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM resolved to adopt guidelines for remuneration to members of Securitas Group Management, replacing the remuneration guidelines adopted by the AGM 2021.

