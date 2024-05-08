Personal Risk Management Solutions: Empowering Women Through Tailored Insurance Solutions

Personal Risk Management Solutions Launches PRMSbyHerSide; Helping Women Better Understand and Take Control Over Their Insurance Programs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Personal Risk Management Solutions proudly introduces PRMSbyHerSide, a groundbreaking initiative spearheaded by our female-led executive team. PRMSbyHerSide is dedicated to bridging the gap in top-tier property and casualty insurance services available in the market for women-led households, particularly those navigating significant life transitions such as divorce or widowhood. Developed over 15 years, this specialized service caters to these clients by working closely with advisors who also prioritize this underserved population.

PRMSbyHerSide

PRMSbyHerSide offers a compassionate approach to addressing the insurance needs of women, whether as heads of household or during life-altering transitions. Our mission is to empower these individuals with knowledge, empathy-driven support, education and elite guidance on how to tackle the insurance decision-making process. Our client-centric approach provides superior advocacy to these women while safeguarding their independence and protecting their personal and cherished assets.

Through PRMSbyHerSide, we offer tailored insurance programs that extend beyond the basics, offering comprehensive asset protection to ensure that areas of risk are identified and addressed. Our services include informed decision-making support, identification of critical coverage gaps, claims management assistance and prompt, expert responses.

About Personal Risk Management Solutions

Personal Risk Management Solutions is a boutique personal insurance brokerage focused on the unique needs of successful individuals and families. We work with our clients and their trusted advisors to identify, analyze and manage risk. Based in NYC, we maintain licenses in all 50 states and place coverage worldwide. Our client base includes Forbes list individuals, top-ranked collectors, celebrities, single and multi-family offices, entrepreneurs, business owners, and other successful individuals and families.

PRMS is proudly led by women. Our executive team members have all been named Elite Women in Insurance by Insurance Business America. Our President and CEO was named as one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Private Wealth by Private Asset Management. We have been a Family Wealth Report Finalist in the Insurance Brokerage category twice. We represent the top insurers in the HNW space including Chubb, Private Client Select, Berkley One, PURE and Cincinnati.

If you would like more information, please visit theprmspromise.com/byherside or email: byHerSide@theprmspromise.com

Contact Information

Lindsey Jordan

AVP, Operations Manager

byherside@theprmspromise.com

9172625200

Maura Murphy

Administrative Marketing Coordinator

murphym@theprmspromise.com

9172625200

SOURCE: Personal Risk Management Solutions

