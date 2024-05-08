Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024
Vor Neubewertung: Kupfer-Geheimtipp veröffentlich in dieser Sekunde sensationelle Bohrergebnisse
08.05.2024
Quest Diagnostics: Helping To Change Perceptions of Bloodwork by Being 'Phenomenal'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Quest Diagnostics

The idea of getting a blood draw can produce a variety of feelings for many patients at Quest.

For one patient in New Jersey, the experience of visiting a Patient Service Center (PSC) has turned into one they felt the need to share for good reason!

The Voorhees PSC, located in southern New Jersey recently received the following compliment from a patient:

"I feel compelled to reach out to tell you that your staff at the Voorhees, NJ location on Cooper Road is phenomenal. Every single time I go there they are prompt, caring, and clearly know what they are doing. I used to be annoyed when I had to get bloodwork done but now, I don't mind it whatsoever. Voorhees staff deserves all the accolades. I'll never go anywhere else for my labs."

The team at the PSC, Patient Service Representatives Margaret Muniguia, Pauline Davis, Shaw Dae Johnson-O'Bryant, and PSC site lead Donna Manini have over 20 years of combined professional experience.

This group of colleagues actions are a prime example of demonstrating The Quest Way and many of the behaviors at Quest we value-Customer First, Care, Collaboration, Continuous Improvement, and Curiosity-our 5Cs.

Their supervisor, Traci Rochon, agreed, adding that this one patient's opinion "is not an exception."

"We get awesome reviews about this PSC all the time. The team's dedication and hard work are consistent; they provide excellent service to their patients daily," Traci said. "I am so proud of my team."

???View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
