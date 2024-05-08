Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
08.05.24
12:04 Uhr
0,880 Euro
+0,125
+16,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8551,05019:56
Dow Jones News
08.05.2024 | 18:52
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-May-2024 / 17:19 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
8 May 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               8 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      126,704 
Highest price paid per share:         76.60p 
Lowest price paid per share:          74.20p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 75.6826p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 355,099,011 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (355,099,011) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      75.6826p                    126,704

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
8968               74.60       08:27:00          00069860831TRLO0      XLON 
5000               75.00       08:34:03          00069861006TRLO0      XLON 
5495               75.00       08:34:03          00069861007TRLO0      XLON 
5000               75.00       08:34:03          00069861008TRLO0      XLON 
4620               75.00       08:34:03          00069861009TRLO0      XLON 
9787               75.00       09:00:46          00069861883TRLO0      XLON 
5997               74.80       09:35:25          00069862928TRLO0      XLON 
220                74.80       09:35:25          00069862929TRLO0      XLON 
2393               74.80       09:35:25          00069862930TRLO0      XLON 
779                74.20       09:37:02          00069863002TRLO0      XLON 
8691               74.20       09:37:02          00069863003TRLO0      XLON 
25000               76.60       10:53:04          00069864718TRLO0      XLON 
9483               76.60       14:21:53          00069869235TRLO0      XLON 
8845               76.60       14:21:53          00069869236TRLO0      XLON 
10047               76.60       14:21:53          00069869237TRLO0      XLON 
9509               75.60       14:24:30          00069869298TRLO0      XLON 
2454               75.60       14:24:30          00069869299TRLO0      XLON 
275                75.60       14:24:30          00069869300TRLO0      XLON 
110                76.60       16:23:08          00069874906TRLO0      XLON 
3907               76.60       16:23:08          00069874907TRLO0      XLON 
14                76.60       16:23:09          00069874910TRLO0      XLON 
110                76.60       16:23:09          00069874911TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  320345 
EQS News ID:  1899129 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1899129&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2024 12:19 ET (16:19 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
