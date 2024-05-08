DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-May-2024 / 17:19 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 8 May 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 8 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 126,704 Highest price paid per share: 76.60p Lowest price paid per share: 74.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 75.6826p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 355,099,011 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (355,099,011) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 75.6826p 126,704

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 8968 74.60 08:27:00 00069860831TRLO0 XLON 5000 75.00 08:34:03 00069861006TRLO0 XLON 5495 75.00 08:34:03 00069861007TRLO0 XLON 5000 75.00 08:34:03 00069861008TRLO0 XLON 4620 75.00 08:34:03 00069861009TRLO0 XLON 9787 75.00 09:00:46 00069861883TRLO0 XLON 5997 74.80 09:35:25 00069862928TRLO0 XLON 220 74.80 09:35:25 00069862929TRLO0 XLON 2393 74.80 09:35:25 00069862930TRLO0 XLON 779 74.20 09:37:02 00069863002TRLO0 XLON 8691 74.20 09:37:02 00069863003TRLO0 XLON 25000 76.60 10:53:04 00069864718TRLO0 XLON 9483 76.60 14:21:53 00069869235TRLO0 XLON 8845 76.60 14:21:53 00069869236TRLO0 XLON 10047 76.60 14:21:53 00069869237TRLO0 XLON 9509 75.60 14:24:30 00069869298TRLO0 XLON 2454 75.60 14:24:30 00069869299TRLO0 XLON 275 75.60 14:24:30 00069869300TRLO0 XLON 110 76.60 16:23:08 00069874906TRLO0 XLON 3907 76.60 16:23:08 00069874907TRLO0 XLON 14 76.60 16:23:09 00069874910TRLO0 XLON 110 76.60 16:23:09 00069874911TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

