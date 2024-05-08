KOAT Capital Invests in Digital Innovation With Acquisition of Scalio

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / KOAT Capital, a leading holding company focused on strategic investment and long-term value creation, has finalized the acquisition of Scalio, a prominent Silicon Valley-based digital product and service provider that blends design, technology, and digital strategy to help companies create transformative products and experiences.

The acquisition will provide Scalio with a distinct marketplace position, further enabling it to lead iconic brands and high-growth startups into the future. Today's news represents an evolution in Scalio's journey to building a new end-to-end services agency and digital product company model - one with the power to engineer transformative experiences and infuse those experiences with long-term strategic leadership, agile functional expertise, and scalable technology platforms.

"The future of software is not just about building disruptive technology; it's about creating great experiences that are scalable, intuitive, and transformative," remarked Daren Trousdell, Managing Partner, KOAT Capital. "Scalio's demonstrated expertise in crafting innovative digital solutions presents an exceptional growth opportunity for our company. We are excited to harness their track record to propel Scalio's value creation journey and unlock new stakeholder opportunities."

Founded in 2011, Scalio has earned widespread acclaim for its disruptive digital products deployed across multiple industries. With a robust portfolio comprising over 850 projects spanning 30 sectors, Scalio has delivered award-winning web, mobile, and desktop applications for iconic brands such as Google, Uber, Airbnb, Intuitive, 23andMe, and Shell. Having medical technology and AI platforms recognized for innovation by Fast Company, MIT Technology Review, and TechCrunch to fintech and investment platforms that have made headlines in The Washington Post, The Athletic, and The New York Times, Scalio continues to make a significant impact on the technology industry.

"We believe that exceptional digital experiences lie at the intersection of design, strategy, and technology, and that's where Scalio excels," stated Bradley Greenwood, CEO and founder, Scalio. "As we celebrate the 13th anniversary of our firm, joining forces with KOAT Capital opens up exciting avenues for us to amplify our influence, and accelerate our growth trajectory. Together, we are well poised to lead innovation and drive value for our clients amidst a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Scalio's diverse portfolio of products, proprietary solutions, and expertise have made them a developer of flagship platforms for some of the world's most iconic digital brands and innovative VC-backed startups across industries such as fintech and blockchain, media and entertainment, medical, healthcare, life sciences, and biotechnology, e-commerce, and marketing. A testament to their depth of expertise, Scalio's partners have collectively shipped over 1,000 scalable digital products that have amassed over $5.2 billion in revenue, captivating nearly 190 million unique users across more than 30 verticals, and supporting 10 clients to successful exits. Recently adding to its impressive portfolio of tech-IP, the Scalio team launched Particle - a fully customizable white-label solution for fractional investing, offering firms and asset holders a fast, intuitive, and cost-effective platform to equity fundraise via Reg A, Reg CF, and Reg D.

About KOAT Capital

KOAT Capital is a leading holding company dedicated to strategic investment and sustainable value creation. Headquartered in the United States and Canada, KOAT Capital operates across North America and Europe, leveraging its expertise and network to drive growth and innovation in key markets.

About Scalio:

Scalio is a premier provider of digital products and services, boasting a rich portfolio of over 850 projects spanning 30 industries. Founded in San Francisco, Scalio has earned acclaim for its disruptive digital solutions that drive innovation and transform industries. Scalio builds and scales platforms and digital experiences for global brands and high-growth startups through expert engineering, strategy, and design.

