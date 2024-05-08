Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL. At the AGM, shareholders passed resolutions to: receive the annual report and the financial statements, re-appoint PSH's auditor, authorize the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor, re-elect all of the existing Directors with the exception of Anne Farlow, elect Charlotte Denton, renew PSH's share buyback authority, and permit the disapplication of shareholders' pre-emption rights for any share issuance of 10% or less. All resolutions were passed on a poll.

The specifics of those resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting available on the Company's website: https://pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/notices-shareholders/.

The results of the proxy voting of PSH's shares are noted in the chart below. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against a resolution. PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited ("VoteCo") voted its Special Voting Share in favour of the resolutions. VoteCo is not permitted to vote on resolutions 4 and 10 which are Specified Matters for purposes of the UK Listing Rules.

Resolution For Against Votes Withheld Resolution 1: To receive the annual report and the financial statements Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 292,226,866 1,211 1,989 Resolution 2: To re-appoint the Company's auditor Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 292,214,711 13,183 2,172 Resolution 3: To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 292,216,837 10,627 2,602 Resolution 4: To re-elect Nicholas Botta as a Director Ordinary Resolution of the holders of Public Shares 103,442,328 4,042,928 4,958 Resolution 5: To re-elect Bronwyn Curtis as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 292,195,861 29,247 4,958 Resolution 6: To re-elect Andrew Henton as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 292,195,852 29,256 4,958 Resolution 7: To re-elect Tope Lawani as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 290,674,539 1,550,569 4,958 Resolution 8: To re-elect Rupert Morley as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 291,142,938 30,137 1,056,991 Resolution 9: To elect Charlotte Denton as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 292,221,032 4,076 4,958 Resolution 10: To authorise the Company to buy back shares Special Resolution of the holders of Public Shares 105,884,780 1,603,003 2,431 Resolution 11: To permit the disapplication of pre-emption rights Special Resolution of all Voting Shares 292,104,825 51,603 73,638

A copy of the special resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

PSH also confirmed today that the next quarterly dividend of $0.1456 per Public Share, as previously announced, is payable as follows:

Record Date Payment Date USD Dividend Per Share DRIP Enrollment Deadline Currency Election Deadline 17/5/2024 14/6/2024 $0.1456 24/5/2024 17/5/2024

A proportionate quarterly dividend will be paid to the Special Voting Share, based on its net asset value.

Shareholders may automatically reinvest cash dividends into PSH Public Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Programme ("DRIP") whereby shares are purchased in the open market by the administrator of the DRIP. Details about the DRIP are available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/ and through shareholders' brokers.

Dividends will be paid in US dollars unless a shareholder elects to be paid in GBP. Shareholders electing GBP dividends must do so no later than the Currency Election Deadline. Further details about the currency election are available at Pershing Square Holdings' website https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/.

Additional Information

The payment of each dividend is subject to the Company being satisfied that the following conditions are met:

the Company will meet the solvency requirements under Companies (Guernsey) Law, immediately after the payment of the dividend;

the Company's total indebtedness will be less than one-third of the Company's total capitalisation after the payment of the relevant interim dividend.

The decision as to whether PSH pays a dividend in the future will be made by the PSH Board with the consent of the Investment Manager. While PSH intends to pay a quarterly dividend going forward, there is no guarantee that PSH will continue to do so. PSH's Board's decision to pay a dividend should not be interpreted to mean that PSH will be profitable in the future.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

