Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL. At the AGM, shareholders passed resolutions to: receive the annual report and the financial statements, re-appoint PSH's auditor, authorize the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor, re-elect all of the existing Directors with the exception of Anne Farlow, elect Charlotte Denton, renew PSH's share buyback authority, and permit the disapplication of shareholders' pre-emption rights for any share issuance of 10% or less. All resolutions were passed on a poll.
The specifics of those resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting available on the Company's website: https://pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/notices-shareholders/.
The results of the proxy voting of PSH's shares are noted in the chart below. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against a resolution. PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited ("VoteCo") voted its Special Voting Share in favour of the resolutions. VoteCo is not permitted to vote on resolutions 4 and 10 which are Specified Matters for purposes of the UK Listing Rules.
Resolution
For
Against
Votes Withheld
Resolution 1: To receive the annual report and the financial statements
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
292,226,866
1,211
1,989
Resolution 2: To re-appoint the Company's auditor
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
292,214,711
13,183
2,172
Resolution 3: To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
292,216,837
10,627
2,602
Resolution 4: To re-elect Nicholas Botta as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of the holders of Public Shares
103,442,328
4,042,928
4,958
Resolution 5: To re-elect Bronwyn Curtis as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
292,195,861
29,247
4,958
Resolution 6: To re-elect Andrew Henton as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
292,195,852
29,256
4,958
Resolution 7: To re-elect Tope Lawani as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
290,674,539
1,550,569
4,958
Resolution 8: To re-elect Rupert Morley as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
291,142,938
30,137
1,056,991
Resolution 9: To elect Charlotte Denton as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
292,221,032
4,076
4,958
Resolution 10: To authorise the Company to buy back shares
Special Resolution of the holders of Public Shares
105,884,780
1,603,003
2,431
Resolution 11: To permit the disapplication of pre-emption rights
Special Resolution of all Voting Shares
292,104,825
51,603
73,638
A copy of the special resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
PSH also confirmed today that the next quarterly dividend of $0.1456 per Public Share, as previously announced, is payable as follows:
Record Date
Payment Date
USD Dividend Per Share
DRIP Enrollment Deadline
Currency Election Deadline
17/5/2024
14/6/2024
$0.1456
24/5/2024
17/5/2024
A proportionate quarterly dividend will be paid to the Special Voting Share, based on its net asset value.
Shareholders may automatically reinvest cash dividends into PSH Public Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Programme ("DRIP") whereby shares are purchased in the open market by the administrator of the DRIP. Details about the DRIP are available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/ and through shareholders' brokers.
Dividends will be paid in US dollars unless a shareholder elects to be paid in GBP. Shareholders electing GBP dividends must do so no later than the Currency Election Deadline. Further details about the currency election are available at Pershing Square Holdings' website https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/.
Additional Information
The payment of each dividend is subject to the Company being satisfied that the following conditions are met:
- the Company will meet the solvency requirements under Companies (Guernsey) Law, immediately after the payment of the dividend;
- the Company's total indebtedness will be less than one-third of the Company's total capitalisation after the payment of the relevant interim dividend.
The decision as to whether PSH pays a dividend in the future will be made by the PSH Board with the consent of the Investment Manager. While PSH intends to pay a quarterly dividend going forward, there is no guarantee that PSH will continue to do so. PSH's Board's decision to pay a dividend should not be interpreted to mean that PSH will be profitable in the future.
About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.
