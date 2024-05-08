Banff Sunshine Village: Flock Together to Banff Sunshine for the 94th Annual Slush Cup

BANFF, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / An iconic Canadian Rockies tradition continues with the 94th final splash of the 23/24 Winter Ski and Snowboard Season. Banff Sunshine's Slush Cup is the longest-running end-of-ski-season pond skimming event in North America. Skiers and snowboarders flock together at the shine on Slush Cup Monday, May 20, 2024.





To celebrate Canada's longest non-glacial ski season, Banff Sunshine Village hosts the biggest farewell winter party they can, the 94th Slush Cup. This year, 100 competitors from around the world will attempt to skim across Canadian Rocky Mountain Slush for the honoring title of, "Mrs. SLUSH CUP," and, "Mr. SLUSH CUP." The title comes with a cash prize of $1,000 and a 24/25 Banff Sunshine season pass.

The origins of Slush Cup trace back nearly a century, to a dare between friends on a particularly slushy day in the spring of 1928. As the legend goes, two buddies skiing the slopes of Sunshine encountered a patch of slush that beckoned them to attempt a daring feat: skiing across the slush.

"What once was a friendly dare is now the coolest party in the Canadian Rockies," explains Kendra Scurfield, VP of Brand and Communications at Banff Sunshine Village.

"Over the years, Slush Cup has grown from a campy staff party to a can't miss, most fun you can have with your ski boots on party," shares Scurfield. On May 20, buckle up your boots and snap on your snorkels for Banff Sunshine's 94th Slush Cup. Cheer on riders as they skim (or swim) across the slushy pool in costumes designed to impress a panel of celebrity judges.

Save the date for the award-winning spring event, Slush Cup! The final splash of winter is a weekend-long, water-themed festival. Starting off is the biggest party weekend in the Canadian Rockies, with Slushshine Rail Jam on May 18th, 2024. This is followed by Watergate Banked Slalom on May 19th, 2024. And the season finishes off with the legendary Slush Cup on Monday, May 20th, 2024, with an amazing après party to send the season off in typical ski fashion.

For more information about Slush Cup at Banff Sunshine Village, contact Kendra Scurfield at kscurfield@skibanff.com, or call 403-830-7946.

Located 7,000 feet above sea level (2,133 meters,) lives Banff Sunshine Village, nestled between the peaks of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. The world-class resort is known for its all-natural snow, as skiers and riders visit the premier alpine resort during its seven-month-long winter ski season, spanning from mid-November to late May.

