Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - InvestorNews Inc., a pioneer in digital media solutions for capital markets and the publisher for InvestorNews.com and CriticalMineralsInstitute.com, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with MineralPrices.com. This collaboration aims to enhance our market analysis and price reporting, particularly in the resource and critical minerals sectors.

For over twenty years, InvestorNews Inc. has led the way in providing in-depth news and analysis of public markets, backed by a team of expert analysts and seasoned journalists. In a move to stay ahead in digital innovation, InvestorNews Inc. has recently launched a new mobile application through partner Stock Marketing Inc. available for Android and Apple users, designed to deliver market insights directly to our readers' fingertips.

Additionally, InvestorNews has introduced a 'Stockwatch' section focused on critical minerals such as Rare Earths, Graphite, Lithium, and Uranium. This section provides timely updates on stocks within these crucial sectors, reinforcing our commitment to delivering specialized content that caters to our audience's interests.

Tracy Weslosky, CEO of InvestorNews Inc., stated: "Understanding the dynamics of mineral pricing is crucial in today's market. The rise in gold and uranium prices, for instance, has significant implications for producers and even exploration. Our partnership with MineralPrices.com ensures that we remain at the forefront of market developments, providing our audience with real-time, accurate information."

Chris Berlet, Founder of MineralPrices.com, added: "MineralPrices.com is committed to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date price information and market intelligence in the metal sector. Our collaboration with the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI), and continuous updates on Critical Mineral prices and supply chains, are pivotal in equipping our clients with the knowledge required to make informed decisions."

"We are delighted also to be participating in the upcoming CMI Summit III which serves as an invaluable opportunity for industry professionals to deepen their understanding of, and to expand their network in, the critical minerals market."

About InvestorNews Inc.:

Celebrating over two decades of excellence, InvestorNews Inc. is the publisher for InvestorNews.com - your independent source for insightful capital market news. We are also the publisher of the Investor.Coffee YouTube Channel and Podcast Producer, and the Production Manager behind the weekly InvestorTalk Event Series, which facilitates engaging Q&A sessions with industry leaders and experts. As part of our ongoing mission to innovate and excel, we serve as the media platform for the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI), orchestrating regular virtual events and the annual Critical Mineral Institute Summit Series to foster collaboration and enhance knowledge within the critical minerals market.

About MineralPrices.com:

MineralPrices.com provides real-time pricing and the latest news for a broad range of metal types, including: Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals, Base Metals, Rare Earths, Minor Metals, and Critical Minerals. Additionally, we offer Specialty Managed Fund Research Reports, Metal ETF Reports (from MineralFunds.com), and Summary Metal Price Reports.

MineralPrices.com and MineralFunds.com are proprietary URLs owned by Australian Company, Mineral Fund Advisory Pty. Ltd. (MFA), which monitors and advises on 113 Gold, Silver, Battery Metal and Exploration Managed Funds and 205 Global Metal & Mining ETFs collectively holding assets in excess of $350 Billion USD.

