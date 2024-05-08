Heimdal Security: Heimdal Welcomes Jesper Frederiksen as its new Chief Executive Officer

Frederiksen joins Heimdal to accelerate its rapid revenue growth and enhance the delivery of its unified cybersecurity platform

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heimdal®, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Jesper Frederiksen as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Bringing a wealth of experience from the SaaS and cloud security sectors, Frederiksen is renowned for his expertise in scaling IT technology organizations and enhancing their global presence through innovative Go-to-Market strategies.

His leadership is characterized by a relentless focus on partner and customer centricity alongside technological excellence.

Frederiksen joins Heimdal with over 25 years of experience in spearheading IT technology organizations toward exponential growth. Prior to his new role, he successfully led the EMEA operations at Lacework as General Manager, served as EMEA VP and General Manager at DocuSign and Okta, and holds ongoing roles as a non-executive board member for Keepit, Siteimprove, Signaturit and LearnUpon.

Under Frederiksen's leadership, Heimdal aims to build on the significant growth and global expansion achieved over the past decade.

As CEO, Frederiksen will focus on accelerating the company's rapid revenue growth, expanding its customer and partner base, and enhancing the delivery of Heimdal's unified cybersecurity platform.

Heimdal offers partners substantial cost efficiencies through consolidation and automation, while enriching their service offerings with advanced SOC services. Furthermore, it supports end customers in significantly elevating their security postures through the widest attack surface coverage.

Jesper Frederiksen expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating:

"As the digital landscape evolves and automation becomes increasingly integral, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been greater. I am thrilled to join Heimdal at this pivotal moment. My commitment is to ensure that we meet and exceed the cybersecurity needs of our customers by safeguarding their operational integrity with cutting-edge solutions, and to enable our partners to enrich their offerings and maximize growth potential. All the while, we will continue to make Heimdal a great place to work."

Morten Kjaersgaard, the founder of Heimdal who has driven the company's transformative journey over the last decade, will pass the leadership torch to Jesper Frederiksen and assume the role of Chairman.

With this transition, Kjaersgaard will shift his focus to strategic partnerships and brand evangelism. Leveraging his unique understanding of Heimdal's customers and partners, he will collaborate closely with Frederiksen to elevate the organization to the next level of growth.

"Jesper Frederiksen is the leader Heimdal needs to propel the legacy that has been built so far and to take our unique platform to the next phase of growth." said Kjaersgaard. "With Jesper at the helm, I am confident that our thought leadership, innovative culture and global growth momentum will continue to strengthen in his capable hands. Meanwhile, I will dedicate my efforts to helping land new business and ensuring that our product strategy and offerings continue to outpace the market."

With these changes, Heimdal is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The company looks forward to achieving new milestones under Jesper Frederiksen's leadership while benefitting from Morten Kjaersgaard's continued support and guidance.

About Heimdal

Heimdal is an industry-leading unified and AI-powered cybersecurity solutions provider established in Copenhagen in 2014. With an integrated approach to cybersecurity, Heimdal has dramatically boosted operational efficiency and security effectiveness for over 15k+ customers globally. Heimdal empowers CISOs, Security Teams, and IT admins to enhance their SecOps, reduce alert fatigue, and be proactive using one seamless XDR security platform.

Our award-winning line-up of 12 fully integrated cybersecurity solutions span the entire IT estate, allowing organizations to be proactive, whether remote or onsite. That's why Heimdal's XDR platform and managed services offer solutions for every attack surface, whether at the Endpoint or Network, in Vulnerability Management, Privileged Access, implementing Zero Trust, thwarting Ransomware, preventing Business Email Compromises, and much more.

