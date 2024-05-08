Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Dr. Amir Bajoghli and Skin & Laser Dermatology Center Introduce Silhouette InstaLift Treatment for Facial Rejuvenation

Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center are excited to announce the introduction of the advanced Silhouette InstaLift treatment to their comprehensive range of facial rejuvenation services. This minimally invasive procedure is designed to lift and reposition sagging skin, restoring a more youthful and refreshed appearance. As the skin ages, it loses elasticity and volume, leading to sagging and a loss of definition in the face. Dr. Bajoghli and his team are dedicated to offering cutting-edge treatments that address these concerns, helping patients achieve their desired aesthetic goals with minimal downtime.

The Silhouette InstaLift treatment utilizes biodegradable sutures with bidirectional cones to lift and reposition the subdermal layer of the skin. This innovative procedure provides a middle ground between non-invasive treatments and traditional surgical facelifts, making it an excellent option for those seeking noticeable results without extensive surgery.

During the procedure, the absorbable sutures are inserted under the skin using a fine needle. As the sutures and cones are absorbed by the body, they stimulate the natural production of collagen, adding volume and restoring shapeliness to the face over time. The procedure typically takes about 45 minutes and is performed under local anesthesia, targeting sagging in the midface, jowls, and neck.

"We are excited to offer the Silhouette InstaLift treatment to our patients, providing them with a minimally invasive solution for facial rejuvenation," said Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the founder of Skin & Laser Dermatology Center. "This advanced procedure allows us to deliver impressive results with minimal downtime, ensuring our patients can quickly return to their daily routines while enjoying a more youthful appearance."

Patients can expect to see results within a few weeks following the Silhouette InstaLift treatment, with continued improvement over the following months as new collagen forms. The lifting effect typically lasts for about 12-24 months. Recovery is minimal, with some possible mild swelling and bruising that usually resolves within a few days.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been named Top Dermatologist and MOHS Surgeon in the Washington area by both the Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines in the past.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been active in the field of dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery, laser and cosmetic services for over twenty years. He regularly presents lectures to other physicians regionally and internationally, and teaches medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University School of Medicine.

