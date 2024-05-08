Comcast Corporation: Comcast's Black Experience on Xfinity Announces Premiere of Powerful Documentary 'Bad River' From Filmmakers Mary Mazzio and Grant Hill

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Premiering Earth Day, April 22 exclusively on Black Experience on Xfinity Channel, Xfinity X1, and Xumo.

Co-narrated by Indigenous activist Quannah ChasingHorse and Academy Award-nominated actor Edward Norton.

Additional executive producers include Allison Abner, Grammy-nominated singer Tamia, Mato Mayuhi, and Grammy-winning producer Shep Crawford.

Bad River takes us into the heart of a battle to save Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake and part of the Great Lakes system, which account for approximately 20% of the world's freshwater supply.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Comcast NBCUniversal's Black Experience on Xfinity teams up with award-winning filmmaker Mary Mazzio (A Most Beautiful Thing, I Am Jane Doe) and executive producer and NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill, to premiere Bad River, a film that chronicles the Wisconsin-based Bad River Band and their ongoing fight for sovereignty.

The story unfolds in a groundbreaking way, through a series of shocking revelations, devastating losses, and a powerful legacy of defiance and resilience.

In honor of Earth Day, Bad River is now available exclusively on Comcast's Black Experience on Xfinity (BEX) channel, X1, Xumo and Flex.

Co-narrated by indigenous actor and activist Quannah ChasingHorse and award-winning actor Edward Norton (Primal Fear, American History X, Birdman), this inspiring project brings us through an epic sweep of history into the present, with a David vs. Goliath battle to save Lake Superior, the largest freshwater resource in North America. The film chronicles the tenacity of the Bad River Ojibwe, a Native community located in Northern Wisconsin, as they resist, time and again, an effort a millennium in the making to erase and eradicate their culture and community.

"We are passionate about creating the world's best and most diverse collection of multicultural programming and entertainment available anywhere," said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Offer, Comcast Cable. "Through our partnership with Mary Mazzio and Grant Hill, and with platforms like the Black Experience on Xfinity, we are proud to play a role in expanding access to original programming that shines a light on the stories of underrepresented communities for millions of additional viewers."

"This story is about a small group of people, who, with monumental effort and at great personal cost, have been and continue to protect one of the world's most precious resources, Lake Superior," says Mary Mazzio. "If this project prompts us into doing more for each other instead of just for ourselves, wouldn't that be something…"

"It is so important to share stories and create awareness for the Bad River Band and their community, which dispel long-held stereotypes," said Grant Hill. "I'm so proud to have worked on this with Mary as our third project together, and to partner with the Black Experience on Xfinity."

Executive producers include Allison Abner (Narcos); NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill; Grammy-nominated singer Tamia; Mato Wayuhi (Reservation Dogs), who wrote several hip-hop tracks for the film; Grammy-winning producer, Shep Crawford (producer/writer for Whitney Houston, Tamia, Boyz II Men), who wrote and produced an original score. Taylor Hensel (Reservation Dogs, Reciprocity Project) worked on both the story and strategy for the project; Alec Sokolow (Toy Story) worked closely with Abner and Mazzio on all aspects of the narrative, and Bad River students created original artwork for the animation team at PunkRobot, an Academy Award winning shop (Bear Story). Quannah ChasingHorse also serves as Executive Producer.

Black Experience on Xfinity is a first-of-its-kind destination of Black entertainment, movies, TV shows, news and more. Available at home onXfinity X1 andFlex, and on-the-go with theXfinity Stream app, the Black Experience on Xfinity features original and high-quality content from Comcast NBCUniversal and other major studios, in addition to content from many of Xfinity's existing network partners, at no additional cost to Xfinity customers. The channel is the only one of its kind endorsed by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), the world's largest group of Black film critics that gives annual awards for excellence in film and television.

Xfinity customers can access the Black Experience on channel 1622 or simply say "Black Experience" into the Voice Remote to instantly enjoy the ultimate in Black storytelling. Non-Xfinity customers are able to view the partnership on Xumo Play here, Comcast and Charter's free ad-supported streaming service app.

