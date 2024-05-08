Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Vor Neubewertung: Kupfer-Geheimtipp veröffentlich in dieser Sekunde sensationelle Bohrergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
08.05.24
16:53 Uhr
239,10 Euro
-2,10
-0,87 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
239,60240,1020:49
239,55240,1020:49
ACCESSWIRE
08.05.2024 | 20:26
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx Corporation: FedEx and Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Help Children of Veterans

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / FedEx has been a longtime supporter of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation (MCSF), providing annual support to the organization through scholarships to military veteran's children. This year FedEx provided scholarships to 22 students through MCSF.

To add to the scholarships FedEx provides, this year FedEx launched the "FedEx Career Readiness Initiative" (FCRI) with MCSF. FCRI is a program that allows the students who receive a scholarship through MCSF access to leadership training, job and interview prep, and a chance for the students and their parents to have insight on internship and job opportunities at FedEx.

This year FedEx hosted the first virtual career session on Jan. 19 with 35 participants on the call. Neil Gibson, SVP of Customer Experience at FedEx, served as keynote speaker, and FedEx veteran recruiter, Josh Link, reviewed career opportunities with the students and their parents.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.