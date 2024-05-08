International WELL Building Institute: IWBI Launches the International Healthy Building Accord With Support From Public Health Luminaries, Dozens of WELL APs and Other Healthy Building Champions

Throughout the year, IWBI will mobilize its global community of healthy building leaders, practitioners and advocates to gather signatures for the Accord, with the goal of presenting it to government leaders, international bodies such as the United Nations, and global health organizations, urging action and implementation of its recommendations.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities, in collaboration with renowned health luminaries, building science experts and industry leaders, today announced the launch of the International Healthy Building Accord. This groundbreaking initiative seeks to redefine the future of our built environment, emphasizing the critical role of health in building design, construction and operations.
The Accord, shaped by contributions from foremost health authorities and informed by an extensive and thorough body of health and buildings research and scientific evidence, outlines the imperative for healthy buildings, key focus areas and strategic policy actions necessary to accelerate healthy buildings worldwide. It emphasizes the importance of indoor air quality, water quality, healthy materials and design practices that prioritize human health as well as environmental sustainability.
"The International Healthy Building Accord embodies our shared vision and serves as a global clarion call, urging the world's policymakers and health leaders to do their part to help accelerate people-first buildings for everyone, everywhere," said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI. "We invite healthy building champions to unite around the imperative of making sure the places and spaces where we live our lives enhance our health and well-being, not compromise it."
Throughout the year, IWBI will engage with its global community, including public health professionals, architects, engineers, facility managers, developers, business leaders, researchers and others, to gather support and collect signatories for the Accord. The campaign will culminate in presenting the Accord to national government agencies, the United Nations and its agencies, and international health institutions, including the World Health Organization, at the end of the year.
The Accord calls for the world's governments to prioritize health in buildings, highlighting the need for strategic policy actions in areas such as building codes, financial incentives, public-private partnerships, and research and innovation. By endorsing the Accord, signatories are also committing to play a role in helping transform the built environment into a healthier, more sustainable space for current and future generations.
"In the role of Surgeon General, we would issue a call to action when the nation's health, well-being or safety was at risk. This is a similar situation and precisely why we are uniting under the banner of the International Healthy Building Accord, a global call to action urging the world's leaders to take key policy actions to accelerate change," said Dr. Richard Carmona, the 17th Surgeon General of the United States. "And considering we spend 90% of our lives indoors, it is imperative that our buildings protect, support and enhance our health, such as providing clean air to breathe and clean water to drink."
As of today's launch, the Accord already has nearly 200 signatories, including these notable leaders:
"I'm excited to see as leading figures across the healthy building movement mobilize around the Accord," said Jason Hartke, Executive Vice President, External Affairs and Advocacy. "It's our chance to speak with one voice and tell all our government leaders to take note and take action by embracing the policy prescriptions in the Accord, ensuring that the places and spaces where we live, work and play contribute positively to our health and well-being."
For more information about the International Healthy Building Accord and how to become a signatory, please click here.
